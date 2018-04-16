Meet Australian golfer Peter Fowler's daughter

Last updated on: April 17, 2018 09:07 IST

Georgia Fowler is Harper's Bazaar cover girl for May.

Photograph: Courtesy Harper's Bazaar Australia mag cover May 2018

Harper's Bazaar Australia calls Georgia Fowler their 'Modern Muse'.

A Victoria's Secret model, the 25-year-old shot to fame after walking for the lingerie brand in 2016 during their annual show.

A model from New Zealand, she is the youngest daughter of Australian golfer Peter Fowler.

Having walked half a dozen shows and earlier starred on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Singapore in 2017.

Dressed in a cleavage-baring floral dress, Georgia looks gorgeous with minimal make up and absolutely no accessories on the cover of the mag.

'Growing up I wished to be in this pages of this glossy magazine, but to be on the cover, and for the third time has me bouncing off the walls with glee,' she wrote on Instagram along with a pic of the cover.

'Thank you for your ongoing support @bazaaraustralia,' she added.