PIX: Models shine on the ramp at Kazakhstan Fashion Week

April 15, 2018 10:49 IST

Highlights from the ramp and backstage at the Kazakhstan fashion week.

The Kazakhstan Fashion Week, which started 17 years ago, is a national project.

Designers came together to support young talent and showcase their creations.

Take a look at some pics from designer Naiyl Baikuchukov's show Imperatrice.

A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Naiyl Baikuchukov on the ramp.

Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

Models get ready for a show backstage.

Models get their make up and hair done.

The collection saw several dramatic silhouettes.

But the audience couldn't take their eyes away from that ceiling at the National Academical Theater of Opera and Ballet. Stunning, isn't it?

A veiled beauty walks down the ramp in an embellished black dress.