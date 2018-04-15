rediff.com

PIX: Models shine on the ramp at Kazakhstan Fashion Week

April 15, 2018 10:49 IST

Highlights from the ramp and backstage at the Kazakhstan fashion week.

The Kazakhstan Fashion Week, which started 17 years ago, is a national project.

Designers came together to support young talent and showcase their creations.

Take a look at some pics from designer Naiyl Baikuchukov's show Imperatrice.

Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by Kazakhstan's designer Naiyl Baikuchukov on the ramp.

Photograph: Shamil Zhumatov/Reuters

 

Fashion Week

Models get ready for a show backstage. 

 

Fashion Week

Models get their make up and hair done. 

 

Fashion Week

The collection saw several dramatic silhouettes. 

 

Fashion Week

But the audience couldn't take their eyes away from that ceiling at the National Academical Theater of Opera and Ballet. Stunning, isn't it?

 

Fashion Week

A veiled beauty walks down the ramp in an embellished black dress. 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
