Behind-the-scenes: What goes on at a transgender beauty pageant

Last updated on: October 10, 2018 16:36 IST

All the backstage action from Miss Transqueen India 2018, a transgender beauty pageant, held in Mumbai.

A contestant prepares backstage before the pageant, which is in its second year. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Harshini, a contestant, made sure that she made a lasting impression on the judges as she walked down the ramp with a lamp in her hand.

Another contestant strodes the ramp in a traditional outfit.

The contestants pulled all stops to ensure that they looked their best.

This contestant made sure that she matched her heels will her choli.

While this one decided to opt for contrasting silk separates.

Artistic strokes! A make up artist helps a contestant get ready on time.

Using a torchlight, a contestant applies finishing touches to her make up.

How do I look? A contestant dressed in a traditional Maharashtrian sari.

Meet the winners of the pageant. Vina Sendre (centre), first runner-up Sanya Sood (left) and second runner-up Nimitha Ammu pose for photographs.