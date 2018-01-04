Behind-the-scenes: Is this the sexiest Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar ever?

Last updated on: January 04, 2018 13:41 IST

Here's all the action behind the making of the Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar 2018.

The Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar's 16th edition is back -- photographer Atul Kasbekar has shot the calendar this year too.

Shot across picturesque Croatia, the calendar features four fresh faces including Priyanka Moodley, Priyanka Karunakaran, Mitali Rannorey and Ishika Sharma.

The models have been styled by celebrity stylist Allia El Rufai, who has been a part of Anushka Sharma's 'dream bridal team'.

Scroll down to take a look at the action behind-the-scenes!

Mitali Rannorey is such a seductress in this bikini shoot! Raised in Bangalore, Mitali is a seasoned model who has walked the ramp for leading designers like Rohit Bal, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, Wendell Rodricks, Sabyasachi and Anamika Khanna.

The photographer behind these gorgeous photographs. Take a bow Atul Kasbekar for the stunning pics. All photographs: Courtesy PR Pundit

You can read Mitali's interview here! Modelspeak: Being skinny makes you look sick

The lovely Priyanka Karunakaran soaking in the sun at Croatia. A Keralite, Priyanka is a model and actor, who has received acclaim for her role as Parnika in the TVF web series Bisht Please.

Priyanka Moodley, who hails from Cape Town, South Africa, flaunts her picture perfect figure as she strikes a pose on a beach.

Meet Ishika Sharma, a British Indian from London. Isn't she too H-A-W-T to ignore?

That's Mitali again, looking smokin' hot in a blue swimsuit.

Ishika shows off her incredible body in a black swimsuit.

(From left to right) Priyanka Moodley, Priyanka Karunakaran, Mitali Rannorey and Ishika Sharma pose for the cover of the calendar.

When you have such a perfect location, you need every detail to be perfect as well!

That's a wrap! The models pose with international hairstylist Franco Vallelonga.

Lead pic: Kind courtesy Atul Kasbekar/Instagram