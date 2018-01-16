rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » PIX: Sun, surf and Alessandra Ambrosio in a bikini

PIX: Sun, surf and Alessandra Ambrosio in a bikini

January 16, 2018 13:21 IST

The former Victoria's Secret model had the ultimate beach vacation to kick-start 2018.

After her vacation in California, Alessandra Ambrosio headed to Brazil to enjoy some downtime with her girl gang and nine-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old has popularised the hashtag #foreveronvacation.

She took to Instagram to share pics of her enviable Brazilian vacation. Take a look!

Alessandra Ambrosio

She set the temperature soaring with this pix of her dressed in a polka-dotted bikini. 
All photographs: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Meet her girl gang. A fancy dinner under the moonlight was part of the itinerary. 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

The model also spent time riding the waves at Costa Esmeralda. 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Too much hotness in one frame? 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Soaking up the sun in Brazil. 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

Twinning with her nine-year-old daughter Anja. 

 

Alessandra Ambrosio

The girls chill out on a yacht. 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Alessandra Ambrosio, Brazil, Anja, PIX, Instagram
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use