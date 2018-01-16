PIX: Sun, surf and Alessandra Ambrosio in a bikini

January 16, 2018 13:21 IST

The former Victoria's Secret model had the ultimate beach vacation to kick-start 2018.

After her vacation in California, Alessandra Ambrosio headed to Brazil to enjoy some downtime with her girl gang and nine-year-old daughter.

The 36-year-old has popularised the hashtag #foreveronvacation.

She took to Instagram to share pics of her enviable Brazilian vacation. Take a look!

She set the temperature soaring with this pix of her dressed in a polka-dotted bikini.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

Meet her girl gang. A fancy dinner under the moonlight was part of the itinerary.

The model also spent time riding the waves at Costa Esmeralda.

Too much hotness in one frame?

Soaking up the sun in Brazil.

Twinning with her nine-year-old daughter Anja.

The girls chill out on a yacht.