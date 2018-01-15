Angelina Jolie to Kendall Jenner: The HOT new red carpet style

Trendspotting: Strapless is the new black on the red carpet.
SNOW WHITE: Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
TOP MODEL: While her style game was on point, did Kendall Jenner choose the wrong year to debut at Golden Globes?
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
READY FOR THE THRONE: Emilia Clarke or Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
POWERFUL: Did you know that Margot Robbie, who we saw in The Wolf of Wall Street, was on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential List last year?
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
SHEER BEAUTY: Jessic Biel at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
SCANDAL-OUS: Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
WITH A BANG: Emma Roberts's Critics' Choice red carpet look caused an internet meltdown.
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.
BLACK BEAUTY: Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
SHIMMERING: Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
METALLICA: Actress Madeline Brewer of Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid's Tale at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.
CLASSY: Actress Alison Brie of Community and Mad Men at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
IF YOU HAVE IT, FLAUNT IT: Grammy winning singer Mary J Blige wore strapless to both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photographs: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
