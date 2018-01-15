rediff.com

Angelina Jolie to Kendall Jenner: The HOT new red carpet style

January 15, 2018 14:07 IST

Trendspotting: Strapless is the new black on the red carpet.

Angelina Jolie red carpet

SNOW WHITE: Angelina Jolie at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Kendall Jenner

TOP MODEL: While her style game was on point, did Kendall Jenner choose the wrong year to debut at Golden Globes?
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Emilia Clarke red carpet

READY FOR THE THRONE: Emilia Clarke or Daenerys Targaryen of Game of Thrones at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Margot Robbie red carpet

POWERFUL: Did you know that Margot Robbie, who we saw in The Wolf of Wall Street, was on Time magazine's 100 Most Influential List last year?
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.

 

Jessica Biel red carpet

SHEER BEAUTY: Jessic Biel at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Kerry Washington red carpet

SCANDAL-OUS: Kerry Washington at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Emma Roberts red carpet

WITH A BANG: Emma Roberts's Critics' Choice red carpet look caused an internet meltdown.
Photograph: Christopher Polk/Getty Images.

 

Heidi Klum

BLACK BEAUTY: Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Maggie Gyllenhaal

SHIMMERING: Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Madeline Brewer red carpet

METALLICA: Actress Madeline Brewer of Orange is the New Black and The Handmaid's Tale at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photograph: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images.

 

Allison Brie red carpet

CLASSY: Actress Alison Brie of Community and Mad Men at the Golden Globes.
Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Mary J Blige red carpet

IF YOU HAVE IT, FLAUNT IT: Grammy winning singer Mary J Blige wore strapless to both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards.
Photographs: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.

 

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Golden Globes, Kendall Jenner, Angelina Jolie, Actress Madeline Brewer of Orange, Actress Alison Brie of Community
 

