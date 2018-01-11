rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Smoking hot! Giuliana Farfalla strips for Playboy cover

Smoking hot! Giuliana Farfalla strips for Playboy cover

Last updated on: January 11, 2018 14:28 IST

She is the first German transgender model to feature on the cover of Playboy Germany.

Playboy

Photograph: Playboy mag cover.

Transgender model Giuliana Farfalla has stripped for the latest cover of Playboy magazine.

This is the first time that a transgender model featured on the cover of the German edition of the magazine.

Giuliana, who underwent a gender reassignment surgery at the age of 16, uploaded the cover on Instagram for her 216,370 followers.

'My dears, I'm on the latest Playboy cover and very proud of the result.

'I hope you like the cover as much as I do,' she captioned the cover on Instagram.

Dressed in just a pair of white knickers, the model flaunted her killer curves as she posed for the eye-popping cover.

The cover has been well-received by Giuliana's followers, who have been congratulating her ever since she uploaded the cover on Instagram.

Giuliana

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Giuliana Farfalla, Instagram
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use