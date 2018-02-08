Wow: The head-turners at Auto Expo 2018

Last updated on: February 08, 2018 14:16 IST

These bikes were all the craze on Day 1 of Auto Expo 2018's media exclusive. This is what Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera found for you.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

The NTorq 125 is a sporty scooter whose design is inspired by stealth aircrafts and this will come with Bluetooth connectivity and features the most advanced instrument cluster ever seen on an Indian scooter.

This scooter will offer 9.4PS of power and 10.5Nm of torque.

TVS Motor has priced the TVS NTorq 125 at Rs 58,750.

The scooter also features a sharp headlamp with daytime running light (DRL) on the front apron while indicators are mounted on the handlebar visor.

The rear gets a sleek profile that ends with an interesting LED tail lamp and it also features a stubby exhaust muffler.

***

Suzuki unveiled the much-awaited GSX-S750 at the Auto Expo.

This bike will mostly be assembled in its factory at Manesar, Haryana.

The GSX-S750 makes it the second performance-oriented motorcycle from Suzuki, after the legendary Hayabusa, to be assembled in India.

It's also the first 750cc middle-weight naked bike to be launched by the Japanese two-wheeler giant in India.

Suzuki unveiled the Burgman street too at the Expo Wednesday.

The Burgman is a maxi-scooter and will be launched with a 125 cc engine later this year.

Globally, the Suzuki Burgman is available with engine sizes from 125 cc to 638 cc. But for India Suzuki will only introduce the Burgman with the new 125 cc engine.

Suzuki Motorcycles India entered the 150 cc cruiser motorcycle segment in India by launching the Intruder in 2017 priced it at Rs 98,340, ex-showroom Delhi.

At the expo Wednesday they showcased the Suzuki Intruder Fi which is powered by the same engine that the Gixxer has.

The Intruder is feature-rich, with a digital instrument console, an LED tail-light, a flush-fitting fuel tank cap and also ABS.

The Intruder will come with optional decals as in this model.

And also a pillion rider backrest, which is optional.

***

Hero Motocorp unveiled the new Duet 125 and the Maestro Edge 125 cc scooters.

Both will be launched towards the end of this year, though.

The star of the Hero Motocorp pavilion was the new 200cc Hero XPulse.

The Hero XPulse gets full LED headlamps, spoke wheels, 18-inch rear tyre, 190 mm suspension travel and 170 mm adjustable rear travel, which was done keeping in mind the modifications that off roaders do to their bikes. :-)

It also gets a high tensile steel swingarm, 220mm ground clearance and 825 mm seat height making it a proper off-roader. The XPulse will be soon on Indian roads by mid-2018.