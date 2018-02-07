Get ready for the all-new Honda Amaze!

February 07, 2018 12:14 IST

Honda also unveiled the all-new CR-V and Civic sedan as part of its plan to launch six new products in the Indian market over the next three years.

The company also unveiled all new CR-V and Civic sedan as part of its plan to launch six new products in the Indian market over the next three years.

"We are committed to the Indian market and aim to launch six models in the coming three years. Today we announce three models which will be launched in 2018-19," Honda Motor Company President and Representative Director Takahiro Hachigo told reporters at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The CR-V will come with diesel engine, while the 10th generation Civic will have both petrol and diesel powertrains.

"The new launches will strengthen our presence in the premium segment in the Indian market," Hachigo said.

He said that the Japanese company sold around 53 lakh automobile products globally last year with strong contribution from India.

Commenting on Indian operations, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) President and CEO Yoichiro Ueno said the company's sales grew by 15 per cent last year.

"With the upcoming new launches, we are confident to grow further in the new fiscal," he said.

While Amaze will strengthen Honda's presence in mass segment, the all-new CR-V and comeback of Civic will help the company fortify its presence in the premium segment, he added.

The company also showcased electric concepts as part of its green mobility plans.

