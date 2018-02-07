How Tata Motors plans to shape the future of mobility in India

Last updated on: February 07, 2018 18:35 IST

With the theme 'Smart Mobility, Smart Cities', the company's display at the Auto Expo is focusing on intelligently-connected cities designed to offer convenience, safety, security, and efficiency to its customers.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled two concept vehicles of a luxury SUV and a premium hatchback, besides showcasing six electric vehicles in mass and personal mobility segments.

In the passenger vehicles (PV) segment as part of the two-architecture strategy, Tata Motors made the global unveiling of the 'H5Xconcept', the 5-seater luxury SUV from the 'Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced' Architecture.

It also showcased the '45X concept' - the premium hatchback based on the versatile 'Agile Light Flexible Advanced' Architecture.

Speaking at the event, Tata Group chairman N Chandrasekaran said Tata Motors is committed to the future of mobility, specially the government’s vision in the electric vehicles space.

"We are making a serious commitment towards innovation and investment in the launch of a full range of products that will connect with the aspirations of our customers," he added.

Tata Motors CEO & MD Guenter Butschek said the company’s display outlines its plans for the future of India’s Smart Cities and its connected generation.

"Our...pavilion has been designed keeping the future Smart Cities and emerging market trends in mind.

“Our exhibits are a clear indication of our capability to meet the growing aspirations of our customers," he added.

With a view on the government’s vision for all electric vehicles by 2030, Tata Motors is displaying an extended range of six EV products in personal and mass mobility segments.

These include 12m Electric Bus with a smart bus stop and passenger carriers - the Magic EV and the Iris EV.

The Tiago EV, the Tigor EV and the Racemo EV were also showcased as special Auto Expo edition.

These affirm the company’s endeavour to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles, to build a sustainable future for India, Tata Motors said.

The company also announced its new design language 'IMPACT 2.0' for PVs and for CVs, 'Premium Tough', reflecting "a sense of purpose coupled with strength and quality".

In the CV segment, the company unveiled an all-new Tata INTRA, a compact truck in small CV category in the presence of Bollywood Superstar and Tata Motors’ CV business brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar.

It displayed the SIGNA 4323, a 6-axle rigid truck with a 30-tonne payload and an all-new Ultra T.7, light CV based on the modular ULTRA platform and with a 1.9-meter wide cabin.

"With our new future ready and PV architectures along with the H5X, 45X concepts and the all-new LCV, Tata INTRA represents the changing face of Tata Motors in our journey towards shaping the future of mobility in the country," Butschek said.

Video by: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com