PICS: Brand New 160cc X-Blade unveiled at Auto Expo 2018

February 07, 2018 14:28 IST

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Auto Expo 2018 has begun with a bang.

Tata Motors, Honda Motors, Hyundai, Renault, Piaggio, HeroMotoCorp, Suzuki India, and many more global and domestic auto giants will be showcasing their two- and four-wheelers in a four-day extravaganza starting February 9.

But before the Auto Expo unveils for the aam aadmi, Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani bring you all the action from Greater Noida.

Here's Honda 2 Wheelers India's stylish, elite X-Blade which launched this morning:

With its razor-sharp design, first in its segment to have a full LED headlamp, the X-Blade is stylish for sure.

While the company is yet to disclose the price, one can expect the cat to be out of the bag in the first week of March 2018.