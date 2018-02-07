rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Getahead » PICS: Brand New 160cc X-Blade unveiled at Auto Expo 2018

February 07, 2018 14:28 IST

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani bring you all the exclusive action from Greater Noida.

Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

Honda X-Blade

Auto Expo 2018 has begun with a bang.

Tata Motors, Honda Motors, Hyundai, Renault, Piaggio, HeroMotoCorp, Suzuki India, and many more global and domestic auto giants will be showcasing their two- and four-wheelers in a four-day extravaganza starting February 9.

Honda X-Blade

But before the Auto Expo unveils for the aam aadmi, Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani bring you all the action from Greater Noida.

Honda X-Blade

Here's Honda 2 Wheelers India's stylish, elite X-Blade which launched this morning:

With its razor-sharp design, first in its segment to have a full LED headlamp, the X-Blade is stylish for sure.

Honda X-Blade

While the company is yet to disclose the price, one can expect the cat to be out of the bag in the first week of March 2018.

Rajesh Karkera / Rediff.com
