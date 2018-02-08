rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Video: The A.M.A.Z.I.N.G Yamaha Motoroid at Auto Expo 2018!

Video: The A.M.A.Z.I.N.G Yamaha Motoroid at Auto Expo 2018!

February 08, 2018 14:53 IST

Yamaha's concept bike, Motoroid, a self-balancing bike, left everybody awestruck and agape at the Auto Expo 2018. Hitesh Harisinghani reports

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani, Rediff.com

Yamaha Motoroid

A first of its kind, Yamaha India's concept bike, Motoroid, was also unveiled by Senior VP, sales and marketing, Roy Kurian.

Yamaha Motoroid

Equipped with artificial intelligence which gives it high-precision balance control Roy explained that AMCES, Active Mass Centre Control System, is a technology that stabilises two-wheel vehicles by using electronics to actively control the chassis itself and constantly optimise the vehicle's attitude.

It can sense its own state and adjust its centre of gravity accordingly to stand up off its kickstand and remain upright unassisted.

 

 

Roy displayed its ability to recognise its owner and move towards the person, as well as react based on its rider's actions with its human-machine interface. :)

***

Yamaha YZF-R15

Yamaha also launched its YZF-R15 version 3 at the Auto Expo Wednesday.

Yamaha YZF-R15

Priced at Rs 1,25,000 ex-showroom, Delhi, the R15 now comes with more power.

Hitesh Harisinghani / Rediff.com in Greater Noida
Tags: Motoroid, Hitesh Harisinghani, Roy Kurian, Active Mass Centre Control System, AMCES
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use