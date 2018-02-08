Video: The A.M.A.Z.I.N.G Yamaha Motoroid at Auto Expo 2018!

February 08, 2018 14:53 IST

Yamaha's concept bike, Motoroid, a self-balancing bike, left everybody awestruck and agape at the Auto Expo 2018. Hitesh Harisinghani reports

Photographs and video: Hitesh Harisinghani, Rediff.com

A first of its kind, Yamaha India's concept bike, Motoroid, was also unveiled by Senior VP, sales and marketing, Roy Kurian.

Equipped with artificial intelligence which gives it high-precision balance control Roy explained that AMCES, Active Mass Centre Control System, is a technology that stabilises two-wheel vehicles by using electronics to actively control the chassis itself and constantly optimise the vehicle's attitude.

It can sense its own state and adjust its centre of gravity accordingly to stand up off its kickstand and remain upright unassisted.

Roy displayed its ability to recognise its owner and move towards the person, as well as react based on its rider's actions with its human-machine interface. :)

***

Yamaha also launched its YZF-R15 version 3 at the Auto Expo Wednesday.

Priced at Rs 1,25,000 ex-showroom, Delhi, the R15 now comes with more power.