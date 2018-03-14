rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Getahead » #InstaInspiration: 10 times Stephen Hawking taught us about life

#InstaInspiration: 10 times Stephen Hawking taught us about life

Last updated on: March 14, 2018 10:45 IST

They have mastered the art of winning. And sometimes they give us a peek into how they do it.
In this series, we bring you your weekly shot of wisdom from super achievers.

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Professor Stephen Hawking, probably the best known physicist of our times, died on March 14 at the age of 76.

A theoretical physicist, cosmologist, scientist, author and teacher, Hawking was also tremendously admired for how he tackled a rare early onset of ALS. He did not not let the disease stop him from his work, travels or rob him of his humour and zeal for life itself.

Hawking will not only be remembered for his contributions to science, but also for the way he taught the rest of us to live.

As the world bids adieu to the great mind, we take comfort in his many inspiring words that will live with us forever.

 

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @eddie69lennon/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @lkylly/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @toriincharge/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @pseudocanuck/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @flyhigh36/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @iris_oneone/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @officialacro/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @tomzilla707/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @chrisceeisme/Instagram

 

Stephen Hawking

Photograph: Courtesy @micaela_mamede/Instagram

Earlier in the series
How to boss up like cricketer Mithali Raj

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Tags: Stephen Hawking, ALS, Mithali Raj
 

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use