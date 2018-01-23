Davos Special: 10 inspiring life advice quotes from global leaders

This is what makes the World Economic Forum's annual summit special.
Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters
‘Goals are only wishes, unless you have a plan.’
-- Melinda Gates, co-chair,
Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
Photograph: @Wallworthy/Twitter
‘Resilience is about being able to look your fear in the eyes.’
-- Lynette Wallworth, artist
Photograph: @kevinryan/Twitter
‘Being an entrepreneur, you learn more from your failures than successes.’
-- Kevin P Ryan,
founder and chairman,
Gilt Groupe
Photograph: Denis Balibouse/Reuters
‘Since the industrial revolution, we’ve been living under this delusion that burnout is necessary to succeed, that human beings can minimize downtime the way we try to do with machines. When, in fact, scientists will tell us that the human operating system needs downtime. We need time to unplug, to recharge, sleep deeply.’
-- Arianna Huffington,
Thrive Global founder and CEO
Photograph: Getty Images
‘Sometimes you need a major crisis to bring people together.’
-- Kishore Mahbubani, Dean,
Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore
Photograph: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
‘You can always go faster than you think you can.’
-- Meg Whitman, then CEO,
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters
‘The beauty in the world is that everyone can change it.’
-- Maurice Levy, chairman and CEO,
Publicis Groupe
Photograph: Joshua Roberts/Reuters
‘Raise your hand, take risks, and don’t fear failure -- it’s one of the biggest impediments to success.’
-- Cathy Engelbert, CEO, Deloitte
Photograph: Stephane Mahe/Reuters
‘We are not the prisoners of a predetermined future.’
-- John F Kerry,
then US Secretary of State
Photograph: weforum.org.
‘There are four ingredients in true leadership: brains, soul, heart, and good nerves.’
-- Klaus Schwab,
founder and executive chairman,
World Economic Forum
