No heaven, no afterlife, says Stephen Hawking

C elebrated Cambridge-based scientist Stephen Hawking has said a belief that heaven or an afterlife awaits us is a "fairy story" for people who are afraid of death.

Author of 'A Brief History of Time', Hawking said in an interview to 'The Guardian' on Monday that there was nothing beyond the moment when the brain flickers for the final time.

Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 21.

He said: "I have lived with the prospect of an early death for the last 49 years. I'm not afraid of death, but I'm in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first."