Whoa! Is that REALLY Dia Mirza?

Last updated on: September 19, 2018 10:05 IST

The actor is unrecognisable on the cover of The Peacock magazine.

Photograph: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine cover

We all know what Dia Mirza looks like.

But after seeing her on the cover of The Peacock magazine's latest edition, we actually had to take a second look to find out if that was really her.

Dressed in an embroidered lehenga with intricate work, and her hair worn in curls, the actor graced the cover of the mag's September edition.

'Felt transported to another time another era... such magnificent craft all round!' she added.

Photograph: Courtesy The Peacock Magazine/Instagram

For her second look, the actor was dressed in an off-shoulder silhouette with a fringed neckline.

With a statement necklace adorning her neck, and her dupatta worn like a headpiece over her head, the actor looked ethereal yet unrecognisable.