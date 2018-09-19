Whoa! Is that REALLY Dia Mirza?

The actor is unrecognisable on the cover of The Peacock magazine.
We all know what Dia Mirza looks like.
But after seeing her on the cover of The Peacock magazine's latest edition, we actually had to take a second look to find out if that was really her.
Dressed in an embroidered lehenga with intricate work, and her hair worn in curls, the actor graced the cover of the mag's September edition.
'Felt transported to another time another era... such magnificent craft all round!' she added.
For her second look, the actor was dressed in an off-shoulder silhouette with a fringed neckline.
With a statement necklace adorning her neck, and her dupatta worn like a headpiece over her head, the actor looked ethereal yet unrecognisable.
this
Comment
article