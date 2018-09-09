Parineeti and Arjun look like a couple in love

September 09, 2018 10:44 IST

They make a cute pair on and off screen.

Photograph: Courtesy Brides Today/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra, who is already a fitness motivation for many, has left fans stunned with her look in the latest issue of Brides Today magazine./p>

For the cover, Parineeti posed with co-star Arjun Kapoor wearing a sparkly wine-coloured sheer dress, paired with long earrings, a maang tikka, smokey eyes and a nude lips.

On the other hand, Arjun looked suave in a black embroidered blazer over a white shirt with his hair gelled back.

For her second look, the Ishaqzaade actor looked ethereal as she posed in a heavily embellished high-waist ivory lehenga with subtle mirror work.

The look was further accentuated with centre parted hair and smokey eyes.

Parineeti is seen lying on a couch as she dons a ruby studded diamond necklace and a stack of matching bangles.

Sharing another picture, in which Parineeti is leaning against Arjun's back, she wrote, 'He was about to fall, caught him just in time.

'Phew! Baba I know I am your saviour; happy the world finally knows.

'Thank you @bridestodayin for spreading the word. @arjunkapoor @falgunishanepeacockindia.'

The duo set the big screen on fire in their first movie Ishaqzaade, which also marked Arjun's acting debut.

Apart from having an impressive chemistry, Parineeti and Arjun also share a great friendship and are set to co-star in two upcoming films, Namaste England and Dibakar Banerjee's crime drama Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.'