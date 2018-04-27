After batting heroics, Dhoni back to daddy duty

April 27, 2018 08:46 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with his adorable daughter Ziva. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Ziva Singh Dhoni/Instagram

It was vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he blazed his way to a match-turning 34-ball 70 to power the Chennai Super Kings to a 5 wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 25.

Mission accomplished on field, the CSK skipper was immediately back to daddy duty.

VIDEO, Kind courtesy: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Twitter

MS shared a cute video of blow drying his daughter's hair.

'Game over, had a nice sleep.. now back to Daddy's duties,' MS noted, posting the video on Instagram.

IMAGE: Ziva and Papa. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Twitter

With CSK scheduled to play their next game on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians, the skipper made use of a rare off-day spending time with his family.

IMAGE: Ziva and her Mamma Sakshi Dhoni watch Papa in action against Virat Uncle's team. Photograph: BCCI

Ziva and Sakshi travel with MS during the IPL.