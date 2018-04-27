After batting heroics, Dhoni back to daddy duty

It was vintage Mahendra Singh Dhoni as he blazed his way to a match-turning 34-ball 70 to power the Chennai Super Kings to a 5 wicket win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 25.
Mission accomplished on field, the CSK skipper was immediately back to daddy duty.
VIDEO, Kind courtesy: Mahendra Singh Dhoni/Twitter
MS shared a cute video of blow drying his daughter's hair.
'Game over, had a nice sleep.. now back to Daddy's duties,' MS noted, posting the video on Instagram.
With CSK scheduled to play their next game on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians, the skipper made use of a rare off-day spending time with his family.
Ziva and Sakshi travel with MS during the IPL.
