The Oval in numbers: 8th time India lost 4 Tests in a series

September 12, 2018 16:51 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the Oval Test.

IMAGE: Alastair Cook of England returns to the pavilion after being dismissed for 147 in his final Test match innings. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

0 Number of toss won by Virat Kohli in the series -- lost all five. He thus emulated Lala Amarnath (vs West Indies in 1948-49) and Kapil Dev (also vs West Indies in 1982-83) in losing all five tosses in a series for India.

30 Alastair Cook was making his 30th appearance against India -- the most for any player. Ricky Ponting had played 29 Tests, followed by 28 by three players -- Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Javed Miandad.

5 Number of players to score a hundred both in their debut Test and in their last Test (having played two or more Tests). Cook is the only one to do so in a career of 100 Tests.

Players scoring a ton both on debut and last Test

Batsman Runs Vs Venue Season Reggie Duff (Aus) 104 England Melbourne 1901-02 146 England The Oval 1905 Bill Ponsford (Aus) 110 England Sydney 1924-25 266 England The Oval 1934 Greg Chappell (Aus) 108 England Perth 1970-71 182 Pakistan Sydney 1983-84 M Azharuddin (Ind) 110 England Kolkata 1984-85 102 South Africa Bangalore 1999-00 Alastair Cook (Eng) 104* India Nagpur 2005-06 147 India The Oval 2018

12472 Alastair Cook's run-aggregate in Test cricket -- the highest for any left-handed batsman. He moved past Sri Lanka's Kumara Sangakkara's tally of 12400 runs.

244 The difference between Virat Kohli's run-aggregate (593) and the second highest scorer in the series (Jos Buttler, 349). Only once has a batsman from a losing side ended being the highest run-scorer in the series with a bigger difference. Brian Lara made 688 against Sri Lanka in 2001-02 in a three-match series that the West Indies lost 3-0. The second highest scorer in the series was Hashan Tillakaratne with 403 runs -- a difference of 285 runs.

14 Number of catches Lokesh Rahul took in the series -- most by an Indian fielder in a series. Rahul Dravid had taken 13 catches in a four-match series against Australia in 2004-05. In all Test cricket, only one player -- Australia's Jack Gregory -- has taken more catches (15) in a series (vs England in 1920-21). Greg Chappell also held 14 catches in a six-match series against England in 1974-75.

40 Number of byes conceded by Rishabh Pant in the Test -- 26 in the first innings and 14 in the second. Only one Indian wicketkeeper has allowed more byes in a Test -- 47 by Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007-08. Interestingly, Pant also conceded 30 byes in the previous Test at Southampton.

5 Number of Test hundreds Lokesh Rahul has scored -- all in different countries! Rahul scored his first Test hundred in Australia, second in Sri Lanka, third in West Indies, fourth in India….and fifth in England. Among Indians, only one other batsman -- Ajinkya Rahane -- has scored his first five hundreds in different countries.

118 Number of balls taken by Lokesh Rahul to reach his hundred -- the fastest by an Indian opener in the fourth innings of a Test. The previous fastest was off 169 balls by Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand at Auckland in 2013-14.

1 Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test. His innings is also the third highest by any ‘keeper in the fourth innings after Adam Gilchrist's 149* against Pakistan at Hobart in 1999-00 and Moin Khan's 117* against Sri Lanka at Sialkot in 1995.

149 Runs scored by Lokesh Rahul in India's second innings -- most by any batsman in the fourth innings of a Test after Sunil Gavaskar's 221 against England at The Oval in 1979.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates with KL Rahul after reaching his century in the Oval Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4 Number of times two Indian batsmen have scored centuries in the fourth innings of a Test.

Two Indian batsmen scoring hundreds together in the fourth innings of a Test

Batsman Opposition Venue Season Result Abbas Ali Baig (112) England Manchester 1959 Lost Polly Umrigar (118) Sunil Gavaskar (102) West Indies Port-of-Spain 1975-76 Won Gundappa Viswanath (112) Rahul Dravid (103*) New Zealand Hamilton 1998-99 Drawn Sourav Ganguly (101*) Lokesh Rahul (149) England The Oval 2018 Lost Rishabh Pant (114)

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after getting to his maiden hundred in Test cricket. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

4 Number of times an Indian batsman reached his maiden Test hundred with a six. Pant thus joined Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.

Indian batsmen to reach their maiden Test hundred with a six

Batsman Opponent Venue Season Bowler Kapil Dev West Indies Delhi 1978-79 Norbert Phillip Irfan Pathan Pakistan Bangalore 2007-08 Danish Kaneria Harbhajan Singh New Zealand Ahmedabad 2010-11 Daniel Vettori Rishabh Pant England The Oval 2018 Adil Rashid

IMAGE: England's James Anderson in action. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

110 James Anderson's wicket-tally against India in Tests -- the highest for any bowler. He went past Muttiah Muralitharan's aggregate of 105 wickets.

564 James Anderson's wicket-tally in Tests -- the most by a fast bowler. He just moved past Australia's Glenn McGrath.

Most successful fast bowlers in Test cricket

Mts Wkts Avg 5WI 10WM James Anderson (Eng) 143 564 26.84 26 3 Glenn McGrath (Aus) 124 563 21.64 29 3 Courtney Walsh (WI) 132 519 24.44 22 3 Kapil Dev (Ind) 131 434 29.64 23 2 Stuart Broad (Eng) 123 433 28.92 16 2 Richard Hadlee (NZ) 86 431 22.29 36 9 Shaun Pollock (SA) 108 421 23.11 16 1 Dale Steyn (SA) 88 421 22.64 26 5 Wasim Akram (Pak) 104 414 23.62 25 5 Curtly Ambrose (WI) 98 405 20.99 22 3

8 Number of times India have lost four or more Tests in a series. This includes two 5-0 results against England and West Indies in 1959 and 1961-62.

On three occasions India lost all four Tests of a series -- vs Australia in 1967-68, vs England in 2011 and vs Australia in 2011-12.

The two occasions when India lost four Tests in a five-match series were both against Australia in 1947-48 and 1991-92.

Worst series results for India (4 losses or more)