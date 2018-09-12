The Oval in numbers: 8th time India lost 4 Tests in a series

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the Oval Test.
0 Number of toss won by Virat Kohli in the series -- lost all five. He thus emulated Lala Amarnath (vs West Indies in 1948-49) and Kapil Dev (also vs West Indies in 1982-83) in losing all five tosses in a series for India.
30 Alastair Cook was making his 30th appearance against India -- the most for any player. Ricky Ponting had played 29 Tests, followed by 28 by three players -- Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards and Javed Miandad.
5 Number of players to score a hundred both in their debut Test and in their last Test (having played two or more Tests). Cook is the only one to do so in a career of 100 Tests.
Players scoring a ton both on debut and last Test
|Batsman
|Runs
|Vs
|Venue
|Season
|Reggie Duff (Aus)
|104
|England
|Melbourne
|1901-02
|146
|England
|The Oval
|1905
|Bill Ponsford (Aus)
|110
|England
|Sydney
|1924-25
|266
|England
|The Oval
|1934
|Greg Chappell (Aus)
|108
|England
|Perth
|1970-71
|182
|Pakistan
|Sydney
|1983-84
|M Azharuddin (Ind)
|110
|England
|Kolkata
|1984-85
|102
|South Africa
|Bangalore
|1999-00
|Alastair Cook (Eng)
|104*
|India
|Nagpur
|2005-06
|147
|India
|The Oval
|2018
12472 Alastair Cook's run-aggregate in Test cricket -- the highest for any left-handed batsman. He moved past Sri Lanka's Kumara Sangakkara's tally of 12400 runs.
244 The difference between Virat Kohli's run-aggregate (593) and the second highest scorer in the series (Jos Buttler, 349). Only once has a batsman from a losing side ended being the highest run-scorer in the series with a bigger difference. Brian Lara made 688 against Sri Lanka in 2001-02 in a three-match series that the West Indies lost 3-0. The second highest scorer in the series was Hashan Tillakaratne with 403 runs -- a difference of 285 runs.
14 Number of catches Lokesh Rahul took in the series -- most by an Indian fielder in a series. Rahul Dravid had taken 13 catches in a four-match series against Australia in 2004-05. In all Test cricket, only one player -- Australia's Jack Gregory -- has taken more catches (15) in a series (vs England in 1920-21). Greg Chappell also held 14 catches in a six-match series against England in 1974-75.
40 Number of byes conceded by Rishabh Pant in the Test -- 26 in the first innings and 14 in the second. Only one Indian wicketkeeper has allowed more byes in a Test -- 47 by Dinesh Karthik against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007-08. Interestingly, Pant also conceded 30 byes in the previous Test at Southampton.
5 Number of Test hundreds Lokesh Rahul has scored -- all in different countries! Rahul scored his first Test hundred in Australia, second in Sri Lanka, third in West Indies, fourth in India….and fifth in England. Among Indians, only one other batsman -- Ajinkya Rahane -- has scored his first five hundreds in different countries.
118 Number of balls taken by Lokesh Rahul to reach his hundred -- the fastest by an Indian opener in the fourth innings of a Test. The previous fastest was off 169 balls by Shikhar Dhawan against New Zealand at Auckland in 2013-14.
1 Rishabh Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test. His innings is also the third highest by any ‘keeper in the fourth innings after Adam Gilchrist's 149* against Pakistan at Hobart in 1999-00 and Moin Khan's 117* against Sri Lanka at Sialkot in 1995.
149 Runs scored by Lokesh Rahul in India's second innings -- most by any batsman in the fourth innings of a Test after Sunil Gavaskar's 221 against England at The Oval in 1979.
4 Number of times two Indian batsmen have scored centuries in the fourth innings of a Test.
Two Indian batsmen scoring hundreds together in the fourth innings of a Test
|Batsman
|Opposition
|Venue
|Season
|Result
|Abbas Ali Baig (112)
|England
|Manchester
|1959
|Lost
|Polly Umrigar (118)
|Sunil Gavaskar (102)
|West Indies
|Port-of-Spain
|1975-76
|Won
|Gundappa Viswanath (112)
|Rahul Dravid (103*)
|New Zealand
|Hamilton
|1998-99
|Drawn
|Sourav Ganguly (101*)
|Lokesh Rahul (149)
|England
|The Oval
|2018
|Lost
|Rishabh Pant (114)
4 Number of times an Indian batsman reached his maiden Test hundred with a six. Pant thus joined Kapil Dev, Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.
Indian batsmen to reach their maiden Test hundred with a six
|Batsman
|Opponent
|Venue
|Season
|Bowler
|Kapil Dev
|West Indies
|Delhi
|1978-79
|Norbert Phillip
|Irfan Pathan
|Pakistan
|Bangalore
|2007-08
|Danish Kaneria
|Harbhajan Singh
|New Zealand
|Ahmedabad
|2010-11
|Daniel Vettori
|Rishabh Pant
|England
|The Oval
|2018
|Adil Rashid
110 James Anderson's wicket-tally against India in Tests -- the highest for any bowler. He went past Muttiah Muralitharan's aggregate of 105 wickets.
564 James Anderson's wicket-tally in Tests -- the most by a fast bowler. He just moved past Australia's Glenn McGrath.
Most successful fast bowlers in Test cricket
|Mts
|Wkts
|Avg
|5WI
|10WM
|James Anderson (Eng)
|143
|564
|26.84
|26
|3
|Glenn McGrath (Aus)
|124
|563
|21.64
|29
|3
|Courtney Walsh (WI)
|132
|519
|24.44
|22
|3
|Kapil Dev (Ind)
|131
|434
|29.64
|23
|2
|Stuart Broad (Eng)
|123
|433
|28.92
|16
|2
|Richard Hadlee (NZ)
|86
|431
|22.29
|36
|9
|Shaun Pollock (SA)
|108
|421
|23.11
|16
|1
|Dale Steyn (SA)
|88
|421
|22.64
|26
|5
|Wasim Akram (Pak)
|104
|414
|23.62
|25
|5
|Curtly Ambrose (WI)
|98
|405
|20.99
|22
|3
8 Number of times India have lost four or more Tests in a series. This includes two 5-0 results against England and West Indies in 1959 and 1961-62.
On three occasions India lost all four Tests of a series -- vs Australia in 1967-68, vs England in 2011 and vs Australia in 2011-12.
The two occasions when India lost four Tests in a five-match series were both against Australia in 1947-48 and 1991-92.
Worst series results for India (4 losses or more)
|Score
|Tests
|Opponents
|Venue
|Season
|5-0
|5
|England
|England
|1959
|5-0
|5
|West Indies
|West Indies
|1961-62
|4-0
|5
|Australia
|Australia
|1947-48
|4-0
|4
|Australia
|Australia
|1967-68
|4-0
|5
|Australia
|Australia
|1991-92
|4-0
|4
|England
|England
|2011
|4-0
|4
|Australia
|Australia
|2011-12
|4-1
|5
|England
|England
|2018
this
