Kohli's team have a poor record chasing targets

September 04, 2018 10:41 IST

Of the 10 times India have made a fourth innings chase under Kohli, they have won only 1 and lost 7, with 2 draws.

Rajneesh Gupta gives us all the numbers from a memorable game.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is caught by Alastair Cook at short leg off Moeen Ali's bowling, beginning the Indian slide into defeat in the Southampton Test. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

45 Number of consecutive Tests after which India played the unchanged XI from the previous Test.

Interestingly India's 45-match streak started at Southampton in 2014 and ended at Southampton as well.

This, however, is not an Indian record.

Between 1955 and 1964 India played 47 consecutive Tests without playing the same XI as the previous Test.

The Southampton Test was the first time that Captain Virat Kohli was playing the same XI as the previous Test.

Only one player has a longer streak than Kohli's 38-match streak from the captaincy debut.

Most Tests as captain before first unchanged XI

Tests Captain Period Tests as captain 43† Graeme Smith (South Africa) 2003-2007 108 38 Virat Kohli (India) 2014-2018 39 28 Sourav Ganguly (India) 2000-2002 49 26 Inzamam-ul Haq (Pakistan) 2001-2006 31 24 Javed Miandad (Pakistan) 1980-1988 34 24 Darren Sammy (West Indies) 2010-2013 30 24 Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka) 2013-2015 34

Graeme Smith's tally excludes one Test as the captain of the ICC World XI.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim (34), England's Ray Illingworth (31) and Pakistan's Wasim Akram (25) never played the same XI in their entire career as captain.

86 Number of Tests taken by Ishant Sharma to reach his 250 wickets. Only one player -- South Africa's Jacques Kallis -- has taken more matches (127) to reach this mark.

Incidentally, Ishant's 250th wicket was also his 50th wicket against England.

119 Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 runs in Tests -- the second fastest among the Indians after Sunil Gavaskar who needed 117 innings to accomplish this feat.

29 Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in the first innings after batting for 29 balls, equalling the longest duck by an Indian in Tests on record.

Pant now shares this dubious distinction with Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina who also recorded a 29-ball duck each.

Longest ducks by Indians in Tests

Balls Player Vs Venue Season 29 Irfan Pathan Pakistan Bangalore 2004/05 29 Suresh Raina England The Oval 2011 29 Rishabh Pant England Southampton 2018 28 Munaf Patel West Indies St John's 2005/06 25 Sanjay Manjrekar South Africa Durban 1992/93

The following batsmen remained unbeaten on 0 after facing most balls:

Balls Player Vs Venue Season 28 Shivlal Yadav Australia Adelaide 1980/81 27 Bhagwat Chandrasekhar England Lord's 1971

33 Number of times Ravichandran Ashwin has opened the bowling for India in Tests. He now holds the record of a spinner opening the bowling for his side on most occasions in Tests.

The previous record was also held by another India -- M L Jaisimha who opened the bowling on 32 occasions.

271 Runs scored by Sam Curran in the series, all at number 8. The combined aggregate of Indian tailenders (from number 8 to number 11) is only 210.

65 Number of innings taken by Virat Kohli to reach 4,000 Test runs as captain, the fewest for any captain.

Virat is the first Indian captain in Tests to do so and tenth in all.

Not only is Virat the quickest to reach this landmark, he has also reached there with the higher average (66.66) and with more hundreds (16) than anyone else.

Fewest innings to 4,000 runs as captain in Tests

65: Virat Kohli

71: Brian Lara

75: Ricky Ponting

80: Greg Chappell

83: Allan Border

87: Clive Lloyd

90: Alastair Cook

0 Number of Indian captains to aggregate 500 runs in Test series outside India before Virat Kohli.

Rahul Dravid with 496 runs in the series against the West Indies in 2006 held the previous record of most runs by an Indian captain in an away series.

At the end of this Test, Virat taken his aggregate to 544.

3 Number of times Virat Kohli has aggregated 500 runs in a series as captain, the most by an Indian.

He was earlier at level with Sunil Gavaskar with two such instances.

27.78 Average runs scored by each of the last five wickets for England in the series.

In comparison, the average contribution by the top five wickets for England was 27.68

2 Number of times India had lost to England despite taking a first innings lead before this Test -- at Lord's in 1936 and at Nottingham in 2011.

10 Number of times India have made a fourth innings chase under Virat Kohli. They have won only one and lost seven, with two draws.

The only successful chase came against England at Mohali in 2016 when India chased down a target of 104 for the loss of two wickets.

Out of seven such chases outside India, they have lost six and drawn one.

2003 The last time India won a Test while chasing a target of 100 or more outside Asia.

India then chased down a target of 230 runs against Australia at Adelaide with four wickets to spare.

Since then India have lost 14 and drawn 7 of the chases of 100 or more outside Asia.