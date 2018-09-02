Why does India struggle against England's bottom half?

September 02, 2018 15:06 IST

'Out of 7 innings England have played in this series, their bottom half has outscored the top-half in 4!' notes Rajneesh Gupta.

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

England were reeling at 86/6 in the first innings of the fourth Test, but ended with 246 -- an addition of 160 runs.

In the second innings, England were 122/5, effectively only 95 runs ahead.

Had India run through the tail, the visitors would have been chasing a rather easy fourth innings target on the way to level the series.

This was not to be as the England lower order batted stoutly against the Indian attack.

By the end of the third day, the lead had increased to 233.

Not for the first time has the England tail wagged in the series.

In fact, this been the trend right through the series. So much so that out of 7 innings England have played in this series, their bottom half has outscored the top-half in 4!

The only time this did not happen was in the Nottingham Test (that India won) and in the first innings of the Birmingham Test.

A comparison of England's top half (first five wickets) and bottom half (last five wickets) in the series:

England batting in the series

Score at the fall of the 5th wicket Runs added by last 5 wickets Birmingham Test: 1st innings 223 64 Birmingham Test: 2nd innings 85 95 Lord's Test: Only innings 131 265 Nottingham Test: 1st innings 108 53 Nottingham Test: 2nd innings 231 86 Southampton Test: 1st innings 69 177 Southampton Test: 2nd innings 122 138

Summary of England's top half vis-a-vis bottom half in this series. The bottom half has performed better than the top half!

England batting in the series (summary)

Runs Highest Score Average 100 stands 50 stands First 5 partnerships 969 169 27.68 2 3 Last 5 partnerships 878 189 29.26 1 6

Just to put things in perspective, this is how India's top half and bottom half have performed in this series.

It is clear that there is not much difference in the performances of the top half of the two teams, but the difference lies in the performance of the bottom halves.

It is a series-deciding factor in fact!

India's batting in the series (summary)

Runs Highest Score Average 100 stands 50 stands First 5 partnerships 1,042 159 29.77 2 6 Last 5 partnerships 585 57 18.28 0 2

What is interesting is that before the start of this series India had been the best among all sides in dealing with the bottom half ever since Virat Kohli became India's full-time Test captain.

Take a look:

Performance of last five wickets against each country (from Virat Kohli becoming India's full-time Test captain to before this series)

Against Matches Runs Best Average 100 stands 50 stands Ireland 1 165 117 41.25 1 0 Zimbabwe 8 1,592 253 38.82 3 6 Afghanistan 1 146 67 29.20 0 1 Sri Lanka 39 7,665 173 26.61 15 27 Australia 38 8,337 211 26.13 10 42 Pakistan 26 5,006 154 25.15 8 22 Bangladesh 18 2,429 127 24.78 2 13 New Zealand 25 4,279 160 23.90 5 18 England 42 7,228 241 23.31 6 38 West Indies 28 3,851 213 22.92 3 18 South Africa 37 6,189 399 20.76 3 24 India 35 5,892 144 19.25 6 23

Bottom half's performance against India (since Virat Kohli became full-time Test captain)

Matches Runs Best Average 100 stands 50 nstands Before this series 35 5,892 144 19.25 6 23 In this series 4 878 189 29.26 1 6

In simple terms it means that India had been allowing the last five opposition wickets to add 96 runs on an average to their team total before the England series.

However, this figure has gone up to 146 in this series -- a difference of 50 runs!!

One can argue that may be the bottom half's lower average earlier was because of the fact that that India have played most of their matches at home in this period.

This is a valid argument.

Of course, what chance does the opposition's bottom half stand playing India in India against the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja?

So if they were doing terribly in India and at around the same level as England's bottom-half in their own country, the overall average will be low.

But is this the case, let us examine.

Before coming to England India had played 35 Tests since Kohli became India's full-time Test captain (in June 2015) -- 21 of them were played in India and 14 abroad.

The opposition's bottom half has performed better in its own country than in India which is only obvious, but the difference is not significant.

Opposition's bottom-half against India

(From Jun 2015 to before this series)

Matches Runs Best Average 100 stands 50 stands At home 14 2,460 144 20.84 4 7 in India 21 3,432 110 18.25 2 16

So, what did actually change in this series for India?

Maybe Kohli could have been more imaginative when the tailenders are batting, maybe the Indian bowlers ran out of ideas and ammunition after putting in all the energy in dismissing the top-order, maybe India had not done enough home work to deal with the likes of Sam Curran, maybe the England tailenders are indeed better batsmen than their top order.

There may be many reasons.

The think-tank and the specialists attached with the Indian team are supposed to get to the depth of the problem and put in the necessary measures.

They have not been much successful so far with the same issue cropping up again and again in the series.

INDIA IN ENGLAND, 2018