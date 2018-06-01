Amazing numbers from IPL-11

June 01, 2018 11:34 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings players celebrate winning IPL-11. Photograph: BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings marked their return to the Indian Premier League after a two-year ban in grand style by winning their third title, getting the better of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' who were written off at the start of the tournament, exceeded all expectations with a consistent showing throughout, with their experienced players standing up at crucial junctures.

Rajneesh Gupta presents all the interesting numbers:

Teams standing

# Team Matches Won Lost Win% W/L 1 Chennai Super Kings 16 11 5 68.75 2.20 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 10 7 58.82 1.42 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 9 7 56.25 1.28 4 Rajasthan Royals 15 7 8 46.66 0.87 5 Mumbai Indians 14 6 8 42.85 0.75 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 6 8 42.85 0.75 7 Kings XI Punjab 14 6 8 42.85 0.75 8 Delhi Daredevils 14 5 9 35.71 0.55

Results

Batting first won: 28 (47%)

Batting second won: 32 (53%)

Chennai's batsmen tallied the highest in the tournament with 2,809 runs from 16 games, with a run per wicket average of 36.48, with runners up Sunrisers Hyderabad a close second.

Runs scored & wickets lost by teams:

Team M Runs scored Wkts lost RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 16 2809 77 36.48 8.97 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 2721 98 27.77 8.19 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 2759 103 26.79 8.89 Rajasthan Royals 15 2357 99 23.81 8.28 Mumbai Indians 14 2380 89 26.74 8.59 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 2322 86 27.00 8.80 Kings XI Punjab 14 2210 93 23.76 8.43 Delhi Daredevils 14 2343 75 31.24 9.10 Total 60 19901 720 27.64 8.65

Sunrisers took the honours in the bowling department, picking up 105 wickets in 17 games, while no other team went past the 100-run mark.

Runs conceded & wickets taken by teams:

Team M Runs conceded Wkts taken RPW RPO Chennai Super Kings 16 2750 99 27.78 8.72 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 2674 105 25.47 7.99 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 2743 97 28.28 9.04 Rajasthan Royals 15 2356 81 29.09 8.60 Mumbai Indians 14 2282 92 24.80 8.32 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 2383 83 28.71 8.82 Kings XI Punjab 14 2326 83 28.02 8.75 Delhi Daredevils 14 2387 80 29.84 9.05 Total 60 19901 720 27.64 8.65

Kolkata Knight Riders led the boundaries hit count with a tally of 361 boundaries (including 226 fours and 135 sixes), but also topped the boundaries conceded list, having given a total of 383 boundaries (253 fours and 130 sixes).

Boundaries hit & conceded by teams

For Vs Team M 4s 6s Total (4+6) 4s 6s Total (4+6) Chennai Super Kings 16 215 131 346 211 145 356 Sunrisers Hyderabad 17 229 110 339 239 88 327 Kolkata Knight Riders 16 226 135 361 253 130 383 Rajasthan Royals 15 227 79 306 195 77 272 Mumbai Indians 14 196 92 288 204 107 311 Royal Challengers Bangalore 14 180 121 301 193 106 299 Kings XI Punjab 14 198 84 282 170 104 274 Delhi Daredevils 14 180 120 300 186 115 301 Total 60 1651 872 2523 1651 872 2523

Mode of dismissals in the tournament

Dismissal Wkts % Caught 409 56.80 Bowled 113 15.69 Caught by keeper 79 10.97 Run-out 58 8.05 LBW 39 5.41 Stumped 22 3.05 Total dismissals 720

The all-powerful KKR batting line-up registered the highest total in IPL-11, amassing 245/6 against the Kings XI Punjab in Indore.

Highest totals

Total Overs For Vs Venue Date Result 245-6 20 KKR KXIP Indore 12-May-18 Won 219-4 20 DD KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 Won 218-6 20 RCB SRH Bengaluru 17-May-18 Won 217-4 20 RR RCB Bengaluru 15-Apr-18 Won 214-8+ 20 KXIP KKR Indore 12-May-18 Lost 213-6 20 MI RCB Mumbai 17-Apr-18 Won 211-4 20 CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 Won 210-6 20 MI KKR Kolkata 09-May-18 Won 207-5+ 19.4 CSK RCB Bengaluru 25-Apr-18 Won 205-5+ 19.5 CSK KKR Chennai 10-Apr-18 Won 205-8 20 RCB CSK Bengaluru 25-Apr-18 Lost 204-5 20 CSK RR Pune 20-Apr-18 Won 204-3+ 20 SRH RCB Bengaluru 17-May-18 Lost 202-6 20 KKR CSK Chennai 10-Apr-18 Lost 200-9 20 KKR DD Kolkata 16-Apr-18 Won

+ batting second

Highest total for each team

For Total Overs Vs Venue Date Result CSK 211-4 20 DD Pune 30-Apr-18 Won DD 219-4 20 KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 Won KXIP 214-8 20 KKR Indore 12-May-18 Lost KKR 245-6 20 KXIP Indore 12-May-18 Won MI 213-6 20 RCB Mumbai 17-Apr-18 Won RR 217-4 20 RCB Bengaluru 15-Apr-18 Won RCB 218-6 20 SRH Bengaluru 17-May-18 Won SRH 204-3 20 RCB Bengaluru 17-May-18 Lost

The Mumbai Indians finished with the lowest total in IPL-11 when they crashed for a lowly 87 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad who were defending 119 in a rare low-scoring contest at the Wankhede stadium.

The Kings XI Punjab were the only other team to post below the 100-run mark, whey they were bundled out for 88 by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Indore.

Lowest totals

Total Overs For Vs Venue Date Result 87 18.5 MI SRH Mumbai 24-Apr-18 Lost 88 15.1 KXIP RCB Indore 14-May-18 Lost 108 18.1 KKR MI Kolkata 09-May-18 Lost 118 18.4 SRH MI Mumbai 24-Apr-18 Won 119 19.2 KXIP SRH Hyderabad 26-Apr-18 Lost 125-9 20 RR SRH Hyderabad 09-Apr-18 Lost 127-9 20 RCB CSK Pune 05-May-18 Lost 128-6 20 CSK DD Delhi 18-May-18 Lost 129 14.2 DD KKR Kolkata 16-Apr-18 Lost 132-6 20 SRH KXIP Hyderabad 26-Apr-18 Won 134 19.2 RCB RR Jaipur 19-May-18 Lost

Lowest total for each team

For Total Overs Vs Venue Date Result CSK 128-6 20 DD Delhi 18-May-18 Lost DD 129 14.2 KKR Kolkata 16-Apr-18 Lost KXIP 88 15.1 RCB Indore 14-May-18 Lost KKR 108 18.1 MI Kolkata 09-May-18 Lost MI 87 18.5 SRH Mumbai 24-Apr-18 Lost RR 125-9 20 SRH Hyderabad 09-Apr-18 Lost RCB 127-9 20 CSK Pune 05-May-18 Lost SRH 118 18.4 MI Mumbai 24-Apr-18 Won

Highest match aggregates

Runs Wkts RPW Team1 Team2 Venue Date 459 14 32.78 KXIP KKR Indore 12-May-18 422 9 46.88 RCB SRH Bengaluru 17-May-18 415 10 41.50 RCB RR Bengaluru 15-Apr-18 412 13 31.69 RCB CSK Bengaluru 25-Apr-18 409 9 45.44 CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 407 11 37.00 CSK KKR Chennai 10-Apr-18

Lowest match aggregates (complete matches only)

Runs Wkts RPW Team1 Team2 Venue Date 180 10 18.00 KXIP RCB Indore 14-May-18 205 20 10.25 MI SRH Mumbai 24-Apr-18 213 9 23.66 RR DD Jaipur 11-Apr-18 251 16 15.68 SRH KXIP Hyderabad 26-Apr-18 252 10 25.20 SRH RR Hyderabad 09-Apr-18 255 13 19.61 CSK RCB Pune 05-May-18

The Mumbai Indians registered the biggest margin of victory by runs when they crushed KKR by 102 runs in Kolkata.

RCB posted the biggest win in terms of wickets when they crushed Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in Indore.

Biggest margin of win (by runs)

Margin For Vs Venue Date 102 runs MI KKR Kolkata 09-May-18 71 runs KKR DD Kolkata 16-Apr-18 64 runs CSK RR Pune 20-Apr-18 55 runs DD KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 46 runs MI RCB Mumbai 17-Apr-18 34 runs DD CSK Delhi 18-May-18 31 runs SRH MI Mumbai 24-Apr-18 31 runs KKR KXIP Indore 12-May-18 30 runs RR RCB Jaipur 19-May-18

Biggest margin of win (by wickets)

Margin For Vs Venue Date 10 wkts RCB KXIP Indore 14-May-18 9 wkts SRH RR Hyderabad 09-Apr-18 9 wkts SRH DD Delhi 10-May-18 8 wkts MI CSK Pune 28-Apr-18 8 wkts CSK SRH Pune 13-May-18 8 wkts CSK SRH Mumbai 27-May-18

Smallest margin of win (by runs)

Margin For Vs Venue Date 3 runs MI KXIP Mumbai 16-May-18 4 runs KXIP CSK Mohali 15-Apr-18 4 runs CSK SRH Hyderabad 22-Apr-18 4 runs KXIP DD Delhi 23-Apr-18 5 runs SRH RCB Hyderabad 07-May-18

Smallest margin of win (by wickets)

Margin For Vs Venue Date 1 wkt CSK MI Mumbai 07-Apr-18 1 wkt SRH MI Hyderabad 12-Apr-18 2 wkts CSK SRH Mumbai 22-May-18 3 wkts RR MI Jaipur 22-Apr-18

The Delhi Daredevils's batting sensation Rishabh Pant, who took the IPL by storm with his swashbuckling batting, registered the highest score in the tournament when he hammered 128 not out from 63 balls.

CSK's Shane Watson was the only batsman to hit two centuries in the tournament, including the match-winning innings of 117 not out in the final against the Sunrisers.

Highest individual innings

Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 128* 63 15 7 RR Pant DD SRH Delhi 10-May-18 117* 57 11 8 SR Watson CSK SRH Mumbai 27-May-18 106 57 9 6 SR Watson CSK RR Pune 20-Apr-18 104* 63 1 11 CH Gayle KXIP SRH Mohali 19-Apr-18 100* 62 7 7 AT Rayudu CSK SRH Pune 13-May-18 95* 70 11 2 KL Rahul KXIP RR Jaipur 08-May-18 95* 60 11 2 JC Buttler RR CSK Jaipur 11-May-18 94* 53 9 5 JC Buttler RR MI Mumbai 13-May-18 94 52 10 5 RG Sharma MI RCB Mumbai 17-Apr-18 94 60 10 3 KL Rahul KXIP MI Mumbai 16-May-18 93* 40 3 10 SS Iyer DD KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 92* 45 2 10 SV Samson RR RCB Bengaluru 15-Apr-18 92* 62 7 4 V Kohli RCB MI Mumbai 17-Apr-18 92* 50 9 4 S Dhawan SRH DD Delhi 10-May-18 91* 53 6 6 JJ Roy DD MI Mumbai 14-Apr-18 90* 39 10 5 AB de Villiers RCB DD Bengaluru 21-Apr-18

Sunrisers Skipper Kane Williamson took the Orange Cap as he finished as the highest run scorer in the tournament with 735 runs in 17 matches at an average of 52, with eight half-centuries.

Rishabh Pant, K L Rahul and Ambati Rayudu all crossed the 600 run mark.

Leading run-scorers

Player M Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 KS Williamson 17 735 84 52.50 142.44 0 8 RR Pant 14 684 128* 52.61 173.60 1 5 KL Rahul 14 659 95* 54.91 158.41 0 6 AT Rayudu 16 602 100* 43.00 149.75 1 3 SR Watson 15 555 117* 39.64 154.59 2 2 JC Buttler 13 548 95* 54.80 155.24 0 5 V Kohli 14 530 92* 48.18 139.10 0 4 SA Yadav 14 512 72 36.57 133.33 0 4

Highest scoring rate in an innings (50 or more runs)

SR Score Balls 4s 6s Player For Vs Venue Date 318.75 51 16 6 4 KL Rahul KXIP DD Mohali 08-Apr-18 295.23 62 21 5 6 IP Kishan MI KKR Kolkata 09-May-18 263.15 50 19 4 5 SP Narine KKR RCB Kolkata 08-Apr-18 257.69 67 26 4 7 JC Buttler RR DD Delhi 02-May-18 244.44 88* 36 1 11 AD Russell KKR CSK Chennai 10-Apr-18 243.47 56 23 2 5 SW Billings CSK KKR Chennai 10-Apr-18 237.93 69 29 7 5 RR Pant DD RR Delhi 02-May-18 232.50 93* 40 3 10 SS Iyer DD KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 231.81 51* 22 2 5 MS Dhoni CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 230.76 90* 39 10 5 AB de Villiers RCB DD Bengaluru 21-Apr-18

Kings XI Punjab's K L Rahul registered the fastest half-century in IPL-11 from just 14 balls against the Delhi Daredevils in Mohali, while KKR's Sunil Narine slammed a 17-ball 50 against RCB.

Fastest fifties

in Balls Score Balls Player For Vs Venue Date 14 51 16 KL Rahul KXIP DD Mohali 08-Apr-18 17 50 19 SP Narine KKR RCB Kolkata 08-Apr-18 17 62 21 IP Kishan MI KKR Kolkata 09-May-18 18 67 26 JC Buttler RR DD Delhi 02-May-18 21 56 23 SW Billings CSK KKR Chennai 10-Apr-18 22 63 33 CH Gayle KXIP CSK Mohali 15-Apr-18 22 51* 22 MS Dhoni CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 22 50 23 KD Karthik KKR KXIP Indore 12-May-18 22 66 29 KL Rahul KXIP KKR Indore 12-May-18 22 50 23 KA Pollard MI KXIP Mumbai 16-May-18

Slowest fifties

in Balls Score Balls Player For Vs Venue Date 48 54 51 MK Pandey SRH KXIP Hyderabad 26-Apr-18 48 95* 70 KL Rahul KXIP RR Jaipur 08-May-18 45 61* 48 SK Raina CSK KXIP Pune 20-May-18

Shane Watson smashed the two fastest centuries. Both tons interestingly came from just 51 balls against the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers.

Fastest hundreds

in Balls Score Balls Player For Vs Venue Date 51 106 57 SR Watson CSK RR Pune 20-Apr-18 51 117* 57 SR Watson CSK SRH Mumbai 27-May-18 56 128* 63 RR Pant DD SRH Delhi 10-May-18 58 104* 63 CH Gayle KXIP SRH Mohali 19-Apr-18 62 100* 62 AT Rayudu CSK SRH Pune 13-May-18

Rishabh Pant bagged the record for the most sixes in the tournament with a tally of 37 maximums, closely followed by Shane Watson, who fell two short.

Most sixes hit in the tournament

Player Sixes RR Pant 37 SR Watson 35 AT Rayudu 34 KL Rahul 32 AD Russell 31 MS Dhoni 30 AB de Villiers 30 KS Williamson 28 CH Gayle 27

Highest strike-rate in the tournament (Min.100 runs)

Player M Runs Hs Avg SR 100 50 K Gowtham 15 126 33* 14.00 196.87 0 0 SP Narine 16 357 75 22.31 189.89 0 2 AD Russell 16 316 88* 28.72 184.79 0 1 AB de Villiers 12 480 90* 53.33 174.54 0 6 RR Pant 14 684 128* 52.61 173.60 1 5 KL Rahul 14 659 95* 54.91 158.41 0 6 C de Grandhomme 9 131 40 26.20 155.95 0 0 JC Buttler 13 548 95* 54.80 155.24 0 5 DJ Bravo 16 141 68 35.25 154.94 0 1 SR Watson 15 555 117* 39.64 154.59 2 2 PP Shaw 9 245 65 27.22 153.12 0 2 MS Dhoni 16 455 79* 75.83 150.66 0 3

Batsmen scoring highest percentage of team runs

% Player For M Runs 29.81 KL Rahul KXIP 14 659 29.19 RR Pant DD 14 684 27.01 KS Williamson SRH 17 735 26.74 JC Buttler RR 13 548 24.24 AB de Villiers RCB 12 480 22.82 V Kohli RCB 14 530 21.51 SA Yadav MI 14 512 21.43 AT Rayudu CSK 16 602 21.08 CH Gayle KXIP 11 368 20.94 SR Watson CSK 15 555

Batsmen top-scoring on most occasions

Player Occasions Inns % RR Pant 8 14 57.14 AB de Villiers 7 11 63.63 KL Rahul 7 14 50.00 CA Lynn 7 16 43.75 KS Williamson 7 17 41.17 JC Buttler 6 13 46.15 SA Yadav 6 14 42.85 V Kohli 5 14 35.71 S Dhawan 5 16 31.25 AT Rayudu 5 16 31.25

Kings XI Punjab pacer Ankit Rajpoot registered the best figures in the tournament as he picked up 5/14 against the Sunrisers, the only bowler to bag a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

His Punjab team mate Andrew Tye bagged four-wicket hauls three times in the league.

Best bowling in a match

Figures Player For Vs Venue Date 5-14 A Rajpoot KXIP SRH Hyderabad 26-Apr-18 4-10 LT Ngidi CSK KXIP Pune 20-May-18 4-16 AJ Tye KXIP MI Mumbai 16-May-18 4-16 R Shreyas Gopal RR RCB Jaipur 19-May-18 4-20 K Yadav KKR RR Kolkata 15-May-18 4-23 M Markande MI SRH Hyderabad 12-Apr-18 4-30 PM Krishna KKR SRH Hyderabad 19-May-18 4-34 AJ Tye KXIP RR Jaipur 08-May-18 4-41 AJ Tye KXIP KKR Indore 12-May-18

Not suprising, the consistent Andrew Tye finished as the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets from 14 games at an average of 18, while Sunrisers' spin wizard Rashid Khan claimed 21 wickets in 17 games the same as his team-mate Siddarth Kaul.

Leading bowlers

Player M Wkts Avg RPO Best 4W AJ Tye 14 24 18.66 8.00 4-16 3 Rashid Khan 17 21 21.80 6.73 3-19 0 S Kaul 17 21 26.04 8.28 3-23 0 UT Yadav 14 20 20.90 7.86 3-23 0 HH Pandya 13 18 21.16 8.92 3-24 0 TA Boult 14 18 25.88 8.84 2-20 0 JJ Bumrah 14 17 21.88 6.88 3-15 0 K Yadav 16 17 24.58 8.14 4-20 1 SP Narine 16 17 27.47 7.65 3-18 0 SN Thakur 13 16 26.93 9.23 2-18 0

Bowlers with highest percentage of team wickets

% Player For M Wkts 28.91 AJ Tye KXIP 14 24 24.19 JC Archer RR 10 15 24.09 UT Yadav RCB 14 20 23.91 LT Ngidi CSK 7 11 23.40 A Rajpoot KXIP 8 11 22.50 TA Boult DD 14 18 21.81 A Mishra DD 10 12 21.68 HH Pandya MI 13 18 20.83 PM Krishna KKR 7 10 20.00 S Kaul SRH 17 21 20.00 Rashid Khan SRH 17 21 20.00 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP 11 14

Rajasthan leg-spinner Ish Sodhi had the most economical figures in IPL-11, conceding below six runs per over, during the six games he played.

The impressive Lungi Ngidi shone with the ball in his first IPL for CSK, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of six.

Best economy in the tournament (Minimum: 10 overs)

RPO Player For M Balls Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 5.86 IS Sodhi RR 6 138 135 5 27.00 1-14 0 6.00 LT Ngidi CSK 7 156 156 11 14.18 4-10 1 6.73 Rashid Khan SRH 17 408 458 21 21.80 3-19 0 6.83 S Lamichhane DD 3 72 82 5 16.40 3-36 0 6.88 JJ Bumrah MI 14 324 372 17 21.88 3-15 0 6.99 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP 11 248 289 14 20.64 3-27 0 7.07 KH Pandya MI 14 241 284 12 23.66 3-28 0 7.13 A Mishra DD 10 222 264 12 22.00 3-19 0 7.26 YS Chahal RCB 14 300 363 12 30.25 2-22 0 7.28 DL Chahar CSK 12 229 278 10 27.80 3-15 0

Worst economy in the tournament (Minimum: 10 overs)

RPO Player For M Balls Runs Wkts Avg Best 4W 11.60 TK Curran KKR 5 61 118 6 19.66 2-19 0 11.21 B Thampi SRH 4 61 114 5 22.80 2-4 0 10.90 MP Stoinis KXIP 7 66 120 3 40.00 1-15 0 10.85 MM Sharma KXIP 9 178 322 7 46.00 2-33 0 10.73 S Nadeem DD 6 90 161 3 53.66 2-34 0 10.73 Avesh Khan DD 6 114 204 4 51.00 2-29 0 10.40 BB Sran KXIP 6 132 229 4 57.25 2-50 0 10.40 Mohammed Shami DD 4 83 144 3 48.00 1-29 0 10.36 CR Woakes RCB 5 110 190 8 23.75 3-36 0 10.28 MG Johnson KKR 6 126 216 2 108.00 1-30 0 10.21 CH Morris DD 4 84 143 3 47.66 2-41 0 10.12 B Laughlin RR 7 125 211 9 23.44 2-15 0

Bowlers conceding most runs in an over

Runs Bowler For Vs Venue Date Over # 29 SP Mavi KKR DD Delhi 27-Apr-18 20 28 SP Mavi KKR RR Kolkata 15-May-18 3 27 UT Yadav RCB RR Bengaluru 15-Apr-18 20 27 Rashid Khan SRH KXIP Mohali 19-Apr-18 14 27 Avesh Khan DD SRH Hyderabad 05-May-18 6 27 S Sharma SRH CSK Mumbai 27-May-18 13 26 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH DD Delhi 10-May-18 20 26 DJ Bravo CSK DD Delhi 18-May-18 20 25 K Yadav KKR MI Kolkata 09-May-18 14

Bowlers conceding 20+ runs in an over most times

3 Avesh Khan DD 3 HH Pandya MI 3 DJ Bravo CSK

Bowlers conceding most sixes in the tournament

Player Sixes DJ Bravo 29 K Yadav 24 SN Thakur 24 M Siraj 21 SP Narine 20 Shakib Al Hasan 20

Bowlers delivering most no-balls in the tournament

NB Player 3 YS Chahal

Bowlers delivering most wides in the tournament

Wides Player 18 M Siraj 17 DJ Bravo 17 DL Chahar 15 SN Thakur 15 AJ Tye

Highest partnership for each wicket

Wkt Runs Batsman1 Batsman2 For Vs Venue Date 1 134 SR Watson AT Rayudu CSK SRH Pune 13-May-18 2 176* S Dhawan KS Williamson SRH DD Delhi 10-May-18 3 135 KS Williamson MK Pandey SRH RCB Bengaluru 17-May-18 4 79 AT Rayudu MS Dhoni CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 5 101 AT Rayudu MS Dhoni CSK RCB Bengaluru 25-Apr-18 6 76 KD Karthik AD Russell KKR CSK Chennai 10-Apr-18 7 53 R Ashwin AJ Tye KXIP KKR Indore 12-May-18 8 36* Rashid Khan Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH KKR Kolkata 25-May-18 9 41 DJ Bravo Imran Tahir CSK MI Mumbai 07-Apr-18 10 18* MG Johnson K Yadav KKR DD Delhi 27-Apr-18 10 18 A Rajpoot Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXIP SRH Hyderabad 26-Apr-18

Highest partnerships

Runs Wkt Batsman1 Batsman2 For Vs Venue Date 176* 2 S Dhawan KS Williamson SRH DD Delhi 10-May-18 135 3 KS Williamson MK Pandey SRH RCB Bengaluru 17-May-18 134 1 SR Watson AT Rayudu CSK SRH Pune 13-May-18 129 2 SA Yadav IP Kishan MI RR Jaipur 22-Apr-18 123 2 S Dhawan KS Williamson SRH CSK Pune 13-May-18 121* 2 S Dhawan KS Williamson SRH RR Hyderabad 09-Apr-18 118 3 V Kohli AB de Villiers RCB DD Delhi 12-May-18 117 2 SR Watson SK Raina CSK SRH Mumbai 27-May-18 116 1 KL Rahul CH Gayle KXIP KKR Kolkata 21-Apr-18 112 3 SK Raina AT Rayudu CSK SRH Hyderabad 22-Apr-18 111 2 KL Rahul AJ Finch KXIP MI Mumbai 16-May-18 108 3 E Lewis RG Sharma MI RCB Mumbai 17-Apr-18 107 3 AB de Villiers MM Ali RCB SRH Bengaluru 17-May-18 103 2 Q de Kock AB de Villiers RCB CSK Bengaluru 25-Apr-18 102 1 SA Yadav E Lewis MI DD Mumbai 14-Apr-18 102 1 SR Watson F du Plessis CSK DD Pune 30-Apr-18 101 5 AT Rayudu MS Dhoni CSK RCB Bengaluru 25-Apr-18

25 runs & 3 wickets in a match

Player Performance For Vs Venue Date HH Pandya 50 & 3-28 MI RCB Bengaluru 01-May-18 AD Russell 31 & 3-41 KKR KXIP Indore 12-May-18 Rashid Khan 34* & 3-19 SRH KKR Kolkata 25-May-18

Sunil Narine showed his superb all-round skills, scoring 357 runs and picking up 17 wickets in 16 games, while his KKR team mate Andre Russell also did well with both bat and ball.

200 runs & 10 wickets in the tournament

Player For M Runs Avg SR Wkts Avg RPO SP Narine KKR 16 357 22.31 189.89 17 27.47 7.65 AD Russell KKR 16 316 28.72 184.79 13 27.30 9.38 HH Pandya MI 13 260 28.88 133.33 18 21.16 8.92 Shakib Al Hasan SRH 17 239 21.72 121.31 14 32.57 8.00 KH Pandya MI 14 228 22.80 145.22 12 23.66 7.07

Most dismissals by wicket-keepers in the tournament

Player For M Ct St Dis Dis/M KD Karthik KKR 16 14 4 18 1.12 MS Dhoni CSK 16 11 3 14 0.87 S Dhawan SRH 16 12 0 12 0.75 IP Kishan MI 14 9 2 11 0.78 KL Rahul KXIP 14 10 1 11 0.78 RA Jadeja CSK 16 11 0 11 0.68 Q de Kock RCB 8 7 3 10 1.25 JC Buttler RR 13 9 1 10 0.76 K Gowtham RR 15 10 0 10 0.66

Most catches by a fielder in a match

Player Ct For Vs Venue Date KK Nair 3 KXIP KKR Kolkata 21-Apr-18 MK Tiwary 3 KXIP RR Jaipur 08-May-18 SV Samson 3 RR MI Mumbai 13-May-18 MK Pandey 3 SRH KKR Hyderabad 19-May-18 TA Boult 3 DD MI Delhi 20-May-18

Most catches by a fielder in the tounament

Player For M Ct Ct/M S Dhawan SRH 16 12 0.75 RA Jadeja CSK 16 11 0.68 K Gowtham RR 15 10 0.66 KK Nair KXIP 13 9 0.69 TA Boult DD 14 9 0.64 KH Pandya MI 14 9 0.64 MK Pandey SRH 15 9 0.60 SK Raina CSK 15 9 0.60 DJ Bravo CSK 16 9 0.56

M S Dhoni leads the captaincy charts with 11 wins from 16 games for a win percentage of 68, while Kane Williamson is second with 58 percent.

Captains' performance

Captain Played Won Lost Tied NR Win% Toss Won Toss Lost MS Dhoni (CSK) 16 11 5 0 0 68.75 11 5 KS Williamson (SRH) 17 10 7 0 0 58.82 7 10 KD Karthik (KKR) 16 9 7 0 0 56.25 9 7 SS Iyer (DD) 8 4 4 0 0 50.00 4 4 AM Rahane (RR) 15 7 8 0 0 46.66 6 9 R Ashwin (KXIP) 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 7 7 RG Sharma (MI) 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 5 9 V Kohli (RCB) 14 6 8 0 0 42.85 7 7 G Gambhir (DD) 6 1 5 0 0 16.66 4 2

Most man of the match awards