Meet IPL-11's Most Valuable Players

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present the Most Valuable Players in IPL-11: The final list.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils. Photograph: BCCI

The Most Valuable Player Index -- the MVPI -- collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI rewards batsmen if they score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers if they take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who takes the most catches or participate in the most run-out dismissals.

Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils, with a MVPI of 897, is the most valuable player of IPL-11.

Among the top 5 five are: K L Rahul (839), Kane Williamson (836), Sunil Narine (760) and Shane Watson (720).

The players in the top 50 who contributed a 'run' for less than US$1,000 were: Mayank Markande of the Mumbai Indians ($126 per 'run'), Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings ($565), Ambati Rayadu, also of the CSK ($573), Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Daredevils ($638), Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ($680), Chris Gayle of the Kings XI Punjab ($765), Mandeep Singh of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ($801), Shakib Al Hasan from SRH ($840), Suryakumar Yadav from MI ($880) and Shane Watson, CSK ($992).

Best Performing Players at IPL-11

Rank Player's Name Team From Runs Top Score 4s 6s Strike Rate Wickets Economy Matches MVPI PVI(US$) Age 1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 684 128 68 37 173.6 0 - 14 897 2612 21 2 KL Rahul KXI IND 659 95 66 32 158.4 0 - 14 839 2048 26 3 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 735 84 63 28 142.4 0 - 17 836 680 28 4 Sunil Narine KKR WI 357 75 40 23 189.9 17 7.7 16 760 2937 30 5 Shane Watson CSK AUS 555 117 44 35 154.6 6 9 15 720 992 37 6 Jos Buttler RR ENG 548 95 52 21 155.2 0 - 13 705 1044 28 7 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 602 100 53 34 149.8 0 - 16 684 573 33 8 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 498 52 49 16 147.8 0 - 16 655 2017 33 9 MS Dhoni CSK IND 455 79 24 30 150.7 0 - 16 627 4271 37 10 AB de Villiers RCB SA 480 90 39 30 174.5 0 - 12 625 2749 34 11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 530 92 52 18 139.1 0 - 14 600 4427 29 12 Andre Russell KKR WI 316 88 17 31 184.8 13 9.4 16 592 2564 30 13 Hardik Pandya MI IND 260 50 20 11 133.3 18 8.9 13 577 2977 25 14 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 512 72 61 16 133.3 0 - 14 568 880 28 15 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 497 92 59 14 136.9 0 - 16 563 1751 32 16 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 59 34 3 6 190.3 21 6.7 17 547 3121 20 17 Krunal Pandya MI IND 228 41 22 10 145.2 12 7.1 14 533 2580 27 18 Suresh Raina CSK IND 445 75 46 12 132.4 0 - 15 502 3911 31 19 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 491 74 56 18 130.2 0 - 16 491 3491 28 20 Sanju Samson RR IND 441 92 30 19 137.8 0 - 15 475 2820 23 21 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 239 35 26 5 121.3 14 8 17 451 840 31 22 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 411 93 29 21 132.6 0 - 14 433 2524 23 23 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 32 14 2 1 84.2 24 8 14 425 2647 31 24 Evin Lewis MI WI 382 65 32 24 138.4 0 - 13 416 1425 26 25 Chris Gayle KXI WI 368 104 30 27 146 0 - 11 408 765 39 26 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 126 33 9 9 196.9 11 7.8 15 399 2599 19 27 Nitish Rana KKR IND 304 59 26 14 131 4 7.1 15 384 1580 24 28 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 351 54 30 21 132.5 0 - 16 369 3097 32 29 Ishan Kishan MI IND 275 62 22 17 149.5 0 - 14 363 2667 20 30 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 370 65 39 5 118.2 0 - 15 355 1886 30 31 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 90.9 17 6.9 14 353 3096 24 32 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 3 1 0 0 27.3 20 7.9 14 351 1869 30 33 Karun Nair KXI IND 301 54 23 13 136.2 0 - 13 351 2493 26 34 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 89 27 3 4 120.3 11 7.4 16 332 3762 29 35 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 141 68 8 10 154.9 14 10 16 324 3527 35 36 Ben Stokes RR ENG 196 45 13 6 121.7 8 8.2 13 322 6498 27 37 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 3 2 0 0 21.4 21 8.3 17 317 2272 28 38 Rohit Sharma MI IND 286 94 25 12 133 0 - 14 317 7391 31 39 R Ashwin KXI IND 102 45 7 5 143.7 10 8.1 14 309 3841 32 40 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 12 7 1 0 50 17 8.1 16 297 3486 23 41 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 14 7 11 296 2111 17 42 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.8 14 293 1171 29 43 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 245 65 27 10 153.1 0 - 9 293 638 18 44 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 260 45 22 11 130 1 7 15 291 1235 35 45 Manish Pandey SRH IND 284 62 22 5 115.4 0 - 15 281 7424 29 46 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 252 47 16 11 135.5 0 - 14 272 801 26 47 Vijay Shankar DD IND 212 54 11 11 143.2 1 12 13 270 1852 27 48 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 169 47 14 9 140.8 5 8.3 12 270 5207 29 49 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 50 39 1 4 172.4 10 7.3 12 253 565 26 50 Mayank Markande MI IND 21 7 2 0 87.5 15 8.4 14 246 126 20

This is based on all the 60 matches played in the IPL of 2018.