Meet IPL-11's Most Valuable Players

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present the Most Valuable Players in IPL-11: The final list.
The Most Valuable Player Index -- the MVPI -- collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.
The MVPI rewards batsmen if they score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers if they take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who takes the most catches or participate in the most run-out dismissals.
Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils, with a MVPI of 897, is the most valuable player of IPL-11.
Among the top 5 five are: K L Rahul (839), Kane Williamson (836), Sunil Narine (760) and Shane Watson (720).
The players in the top 50 who contributed a 'run' for less than US$1,000 were: Mayank Markande of the Mumbai Indians ($126 per 'run'), Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings ($565), Ambati Rayadu, also of the CSK ($573), Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Daredevils ($638), Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ($680), Chris Gayle of the Kings XI Punjab ($765), Mandeep Singh of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ($801), Shakib Al Hasan from SRH ($840), Suryakumar Yadav from MI ($880) and Shane Watson, CSK ($992).
Best Performing Players at IPL-11
|Rank
|Player's Name
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy
|Matches
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|Age
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|DD
|IND
|684
|128
|68
|37
|173.6
|0
|-
|14
|897
|2612
|21
|2
|KL Rahul
|KXI
|IND
|659
|95
|66
|32
|158.4
|0
|-
|14
|839
|2048
|26
|3
|Kane Williamson
|SRH
|NZ
|735
|84
|63
|28
|142.4
|0
|-
|17
|836
|680
|28
|4
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|357
|75
|40
|23
|189.9
|17
|7.7
|16
|760
|2937
|30
|5
|Shane Watson
|CSK
|AUS
|555
|117
|44
|35
|154.6
|6
|9
|15
|720
|992
|37
|6
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|548
|95
|52
|21
|155.2
|0
|-
|13
|705
|1044
|28
|7
|Ambati Rayudu
|CSK
|IND
|602
|100
|53
|34
|149.8
|0
|-
|16
|684
|573
|33
|8
|Dinesh Karthik
|KKR
|IND
|498
|52
|49
|16
|147.8
|0
|-
|16
|655
|2017
|33
|9
|MS Dhoni
|CSK
|IND
|455
|79
|24
|30
|150.7
|0
|-
|16
|627
|4271
|37
|10
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|SA
|480
|90
|39
|30
|174.5
|0
|-
|12
|625
|2749
|34
|11
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|530
|92
|52
|18
|139.1
|0
|-
|14
|600
|4427
|29
|12
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|316
|88
|17
|31
|184.8
|13
|9.4
|16
|592
|2564
|30
|13
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|260
|50
|20
|11
|133.3
|18
|8.9
|13
|577
|2977
|25
|14
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|512
|72
|61
|16
|133.3
|0
|-
|14
|568
|880
|28
|15
|Shikhar Dhawan
|SRH
|IND
|497
|92
|59
|14
|136.9
|0
|-
|16
|563
|1751
|32
|16
|Rashid Khan
|SRH
|AFG
|59
|34
|3
|6
|190.3
|21
|6.7
|17
|547
|3121
|20
|17
|Krunal Pandya
|MI
|IND
|228
|41
|22
|10
|145.2
|12
|7.1
|14
|533
|2580
|27
|18
|Suresh Raina
|CSK
|IND
|445
|75
|46
|12
|132.4
|0
|-
|15
|502
|3911
|31
|19
|Chris Lynn
|KKR
|AUS
|491
|74
|56
|18
|130.2
|0
|-
|16
|491
|3491
|28
|20
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|441
|92
|30
|19
|137.8
|0
|-
|15
|475
|2820
|23
|21
|Shakib Al Hasan
|SRH
|BAN
|239
|35
|26
|5
|121.3
|14
|8
|17
|451
|840
|31
|22
|Shreyas Iyer
|DD
|IND
|411
|93
|29
|21
|132.6
|0
|-
|14
|433
|2524
|23
|23
|Andrew Tye
|KXI
|AUS
|32
|14
|2
|1
|84.2
|24
|8
|14
|425
|2647
|31
|24
|Evin Lewis
|MI
|WI
|382
|65
|32
|24
|138.4
|0
|-
|13
|416
|1425
|26
|25
|Chris Gayle
|KXI
|WI
|368
|104
|30
|27
|146
|0
|-
|11
|408
|765
|39
|26
|Gowtham Krishnappa
|RR
|IND
|126
|33
|9
|9
|196.9
|11
|7.8
|15
|399
|2599
|19
|27
|Nitish Rana
|KKR
|IND
|304
|59
|26
|14
|131
|4
|7.1
|15
|384
|1580
|24
|28
|Robin Uthappa
|KKR
|IND
|351
|54
|30
|21
|132.5
|0
|-
|16
|369
|3097
|32
|29
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|275
|62
|22
|17
|149.5
|0
|-
|14
|363
|2667
|20
|30
|Ajinkya Rahane
|RR
|IND
|370
|65
|39
|5
|118.2
|0
|-
|15
|355
|1886
|30
|31
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|10
|6
|1
|0
|90.9
|17
|6.9
|14
|353
|3096
|24
|32
|Umesh Yadav
|RCB
|IND
|3
|1
|0
|0
|27.3
|20
|7.9
|14
|351
|1869
|30
|33
|Karun Nair
|KXI
|IND
|301
|54
|23
|13
|136.2
|0
|-
|13
|351
|2493
|26
|34
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|IND
|89
|27
|3
|4
|120.3
|11
|7.4
|16
|332
|3762
|29
|35
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|WI
|141
|68
|8
|10
|154.9
|14
|10
|16
|324
|3527
|35
|36
|Ben Stokes
|RR
|ENG
|196
|45
|13
|6
|121.7
|8
|8.2
|13
|322
|6498
|27
|37
|Siddarth Kaul
|SRH
|IND
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21.4
|21
|8.3
|17
|317
|2272
|28
|38
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|286
|94
|25
|12
|133
|0
|-
|14
|317
|7391
|31
|39
|R Ashwin
|KXI
|IND
|102
|45
|7
|5
|143.7
|10
|8.1
|14
|309
|3841
|32
|40
|Kuldeep Yadav
|KKR
|IND
|12
|7
|1
|0
|50
|17
|8.1
|16
|297
|3486
|23
|41
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|KXI
|AFG
|10
|10
|2
|0
|142.9
|14
|7
|11
|296
|2111
|17
|42
|Trent Boult
|DD
|NZ
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|8.8
|14
|293
|1171
|29
|43
|Prithvi Shaw
|DD
|IND
|245
|65
|27
|10
|153.1
|0
|-
|9
|293
|638
|18
|44
|Yusuf Pathan
|SRH
|IND
|260
|45
|22
|11
|130
|1
|7
|15
|291
|1235
|35
|45
|Manish Pandey
|SRH
|IND
|284
|62
|22
|5
|115.4
|0
|-
|15
|281
|7424
|29
|46
|Mandeep Singh
|RCB
|IND
|252
|47
|16
|11
|135.5
|0
|-
|14
|272
|801
|26
|47
|Vijay Shankar
|DD
|IND
|212
|54
|11
|11
|143.2
|1
|12
|13
|270
|1852
|27
|48
|Glenn Maxwell
|DD
|AUS
|169
|47
|14
|9
|140.8
|5
|8.3
|12
|270
|5207
|29
|49
|Deepak Chahar
|CSK
|IND
|50
|39
|1
|4
|172.4
|10
|7.3
|12
|253
|565
|26
|50
|Mayank Markande
|MI
|IND
|21
|7
|2
|0
|87.5
|15
|8.4
|14
|246
|126
|20
This is based on all the 60 matches played in the IPL of 2018.
