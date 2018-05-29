rediff.com

Meet IPL-11's Most Valuable Players

May 29, 2018 07:46 IST

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present the Most Valuable Players in IPL-11: The final list.

 
IMAGE: Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils. Photograph: BCCI

The Most Valuable Player Index -- the MVPI -- collapses a player's batting, bowling and fielding performance into a single 'run equivalent'.

The MVPI rewards batsmen if they score a lot of runs at a high strike rate, bowlers if they take a lot of wickets at a low economy rate, and fielders who takes the most catches or participate in the most run-out dismissals.

 

Rishabh Pant of the Delhi Daredevils, with a MVPI of 897, is the most valuable player of IPL-11.

Among the top 5 five are: K L Rahul (839), Kane Williamson (836), Sunil Narine (760) and Shane Watson (720).

The players in the top 50 who contributed a 'run' for less than US$1,000 were: Mayank Markande of the Mumbai Indians ($126 per 'run'), Deepak Chahar of the Chennai Super Kings ($565), Ambati Rayadu, also of the CSK ($573), Prithvi Shaw of the Delhi Daredevils ($638), Kane Williamson of the Sunrisers Hyderabad ($680), Chris Gayle of the Kings XI Punjab ($765), Mandeep Singh of the Royal Challengers Bangalore ($801), Shakib Al Hasan from SRH ($840), Suryakumar Yadav from MI ($880) and Shane Watson, CSK ($992).

Best Performing Players at IPL-11

RankPlayer's NameTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomyMatchesMVPIPVI(US$)Age
1 Rishabh Pant DD IND 684 128 68 37 173.6 0 - 14 897 2612 21
2 KL Rahul KXI IND 659 95 66 32 158.4 0 - 14 839 2048 26
3 Kane Williamson SRH NZ 735 84 63 28 142.4 0 - 17 836 680 28
4 Sunil Narine KKR WI 357 75 40 23 189.9 17 7.7 16 760 2937 30
5 Shane Watson CSK AUS 555 117 44 35 154.6 6 9 15 720 992 37
6 Jos Buttler RR ENG 548 95 52 21 155.2 0 - 13 705 1044 28
7 Ambati Rayudu CSK IND 602 100 53 34 149.8 0 - 16 684 573 33
8 Dinesh Karthik KKR IND 498 52 49 16 147.8 0 - 16 655 2017 33
9 MS Dhoni CSK IND 455 79 24 30 150.7 0 - 16 627 4271 37
10 AB de Villiers RCB SA 480 90 39 30 174.5 0 - 12 625 2749 34
11 Virat Kohli RCB IND 530 92 52 18 139.1 0 - 14 600 4427 29
12 Andre Russell KKR WI 316 88 17 31 184.8 13 9.4 16 592 2564 30
13 Hardik Pandya MI IND 260 50 20 11 133.3 18 8.9 13 577 2977 25
14 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 512 72 61 16 133.3 0 - 14 568 880 28
15 Shikhar Dhawan SRH IND 497 92 59 14 136.9 0 - 16 563 1751 32
16 Rashid Khan SRH AFG 59 34 3 6 190.3 21 6.7 17 547 3121 20
17 Krunal Pandya MI IND 228 41 22 10 145.2 12 7.1 14 533 2580 27
18 Suresh Raina CSK IND 445 75 46 12 132.4 0 - 15 502 3911 31
19 Chris Lynn KKR AUS 491 74 56 18 130.2 0 - 16 491 3491 28
20 Sanju Samson RR IND 441 92 30 19 137.8 0 - 15 475 2820 23
21 Shakib Al Hasan SRH BAN 239 35 26 5 121.3 14 8 17 451 840 31
22 Shreyas Iyer DD IND 411 93 29 21 132.6 0 - 14 433 2524 23
23 Andrew Tye KXI AUS 32 14 2 1 84.2 24 8 14 425 2647 31
24 Evin Lewis MI WI 382 65 32 24 138.4 0 - 13 416 1425 26
25 Chris Gayle KXI WI 368 104 30 27 146 0 - 11 408 765 39
26 Gowtham Krishnappa RR IND 126 33 9 9 196.9 11 7.8 15 399 2599 19
27 Nitish Rana KKR IND 304 59 26 14 131 4 7.1 15 384 1580 24
28 Robin Uthappa KKR IND 351 54 30 21 132.5 0 - 16 369 3097 32
29 Ishan Kishan MI IND 275 62 22 17 149.5 0 - 14 363 2667 20
30 Ajinkya Rahane RR IND 370 65 39 5 118.2 0 - 15 355 1886 30
31 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 10 6 1 0 90.9 17 6.9 14 353 3096 24
32 Umesh Yadav RCB IND 3 1 0 0 27.3 20 7.9 14 351 1869 30
33 Karun Nair KXI IND 301 54 23 13 136.2 0 - 13 351 2493 26
34 Ravindra Jadeja CSK IND 89 27 3 4 120.3 11 7.4 16 332 3762 29
35 Dwayne Bravo CSK WI 141 68 8 10 154.9 14 10 16 324 3527 35
36 Ben Stokes RR ENG 196 45 13 6 121.7 8 8.2 13 322 6498 27
37 Siddarth Kaul SRH IND 3 2 0 0 21.4 21 8.3 17 317 2272 28
38 Rohit Sharma MI IND 286 94 25 12 133 0 - 14 317 7391 31
39 R Ashwin KXI IND 102 45 7 5 143.7 10 8.1 14 309 3841 32
40 Kuldeep Yadav KKR IND 12 7 1 0 50 17 8.1 16 297 3486 23
41 Mujeeb Ur Rahman KXI AFG 10 10 2 0 142.9 14 7 11 296 2111 17
42 Trent Boult DD NZ 0 0 0 0 0 18 8.8 14 293 1171 29
43 Prithvi Shaw DD IND 245 65 27 10 153.1 0 - 9 293 638 18
44 Yusuf Pathan SRH IND 260 45 22 11 130 1 7 15 291 1235 35
45 Manish Pandey SRH IND 284 62 22 5 115.4 0 - 15 281 7424 29
46 Mandeep Singh RCB IND 252 47 16 11 135.5 0 - 14 272 801 26
47 Vijay Shankar DD IND 212 54 11 11 143.2 1 12 13 270 1852 27
48 Glenn Maxwell DD AUS 169 47 14 9 140.8 5 8.3 12 270 5207 29
49 Deepak Chahar CSK IND 50 39 1 4 172.4 10 7.3 12 253 565 26
50 Mayank Markande MI IND 21 7 2 0 87.5 15 8.4 14 246 126 20

This is based on all the 60 matches played in the IPL of 2018.

Purnendu Maji and Srinivas Bhogle
Tags: IND, SRH, KKR, KXI, RCB
 

