The IPL's leading batsmen and bowlers

7 batsmen have scored more than 500 runs in IPL-11 so far.

6 bowlers have taken 18 or more wickets.

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji reveal who they are.

IMAGE: Dwayne Bravo celebrates with a few dance moves after taking Yusuf Pathan's wicket in the first qualifier at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, May 22, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

Seven batsmen have scored more than 500 runs: Kane Williamson (685), Rishabh Pant (684), K L Rahul (659), Ambati Rayadu (586), Jos Buttler (548), Virat Kohli (530) and Suryakumar Yadav (512).

Players who could cross 500 runs are Dinesh Karthik (490), M S Dhoni (455), Chris Lynn (443), Shane Watson (438), Shikhar Dhawan (437) and Suresh Raina (413).

Six bowlers have taken 18 or more wickets: Andrew Tye (24), Umesh Yadav (20), Siddharth Kaul (19), Hardik Pandya (18), Rashid Khan (18) and Trent Boult (18).

Apart from Kaul and Rashid Khan, Sunil Narine (16), Shardul Thakur (15) and Kuldeep Yadav (15) have the chance to increase their wicket tally.

The players with 30 sixes or more are: Rishabh Pant (37), Ambati Rayadu (33), K L Rahul (32), Andre Russell (31), M S Dhoni (30) and A B de Villiers (30).

Players still with a chance of hitting 30 or more sixes are Shane Watson (27) and Kane Williamson (26).

Players with 50 fours or more are: Rishabh Pant (68), K L Rahul (66), Suryakumar Yadav (61), Kane Williamson (58), Shikhar Dhawan (53), Ambati Rayadu (52), Jos Buttler (52), Virat Kohli (52) and Chris Lynn (50).

Others who could get there are Dinesh Karthik (48) and Suresh Raina (43)

Players who have a strike rate of over 150 (minimum runs: 200) are: Andre Russell (190.9), Sunil Narine (189.1), A B de Villiers (174.5), Rishabh Pant (173.6), K L Rahul (158.4), Jos Buttler (155.2), Prithvi Shaw (153.1), Ambati Rayadu (153) and M S Dhoni (150.7). Dinesh Karthik has a strike rate of 148.

Bowlers with an economy rate of 7.5 or less (minimum: 5 wickets) are: Lungi Ngidi (5.9), Ish Sodhi (5.9), Sandeep Lamichhane (6.8), Jasprit Bumrah (6.9), Mujib Ur Rehman (7), Sandeep Sharma (7), Krunal Pandya (7.1), Amit Mishra (7.1), Ravindra Jadeja (7.2), Yuzvendra Chahal (7.3) and Deepak Chahar (7.4)