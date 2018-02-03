Your beautiful journey has just begun: Tendulkar to U19 WC winners

February 03, 2018 16:08 IST

PM Modi, Tendulkar hail India U-19 team

IMAGE: Millions congratulated the Indian U-19 team for their World Cup winning effort. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and senior captain Virat Kohli were among millions who congratulated the Indian U-19 team for their World Cup winning effort.

"Absolutely thrilled by the stupendous achievement of our young cricketers. Congratulations to them on winning the Under-19 World Cup. This triumph makes every Indian extremely proud," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

“Congrats to India's talented young cricket team for winning the Under-19 World Cup. Calmness and composure of our boys embellishes their skills. Proud of captain @Shaw_Prithvi and his mates, as well as of coach Rahul Dravid and the hard- working support staff," read a tweet from the official handle of President Ram Nath Kovind.

Former and current India players were also quick to praise the unbeaten effort of the Indian team which thrashed Australia in the final for a record fourth title.

Tendulkar wished the boys luck for the journey ahead and also lauded the support staff including coach Rahul Dravid.

“With great teamwork, big dreams work. Congratulations to our world champions you have made us proud. Excellent job from Rahul and Paras. Thank you for all your contribution and guiding these youngsters," said Tendulkar in a video posted on Twitter.

"To our youngsters - Your beautiful journey has just begun, continue to give your best and enjoy the game above all. Good luck and have a wonderful career," the master blaster added.

"What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone; Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment," wrote India captain Virat Kohli on his Twitter page.

India coach Ravi Shastri wrote: "Great performance boys. You were ahead by a country mile all the way. Enjoy the moment."

Dravid finally got his hands on a World Cup trophy. Virender Sehwag said Dravid played a huge role in the team's victory.

"Every Indian is delighted, all credit to Rahul Dravid for committing himself to these young kids and a legend like him deserves to lay his hands on the WC. Only Fitting," wrote Sehwag.

"Many congratulations to India u19 on winning the World Cup! Great team effort no surprises at all on such a champion side," tweeted Yuvraj Singh.

Wishes also poured in from the other side of the border.

"Congratulations India, exceptional U19 team, great coach and mentor in Rahul Dravid. Future stars in the making," wrote former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated young Indian cricketers.

"Congratulations Team India on your resounding U 19 Cricket World Cup win! India takes great pride in the success of its new generation of cricket stars," Gandhi tweeted.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar tweeted a congratulatory message soon after the team defeated Australia in the World Cup final.

"Congratulations to the young team India for a dominating performance throughout the tournament and winning the U19 Cricket World Cup," he tweeted.