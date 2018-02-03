CONGRATULATE the Indian team!

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 20:29 IST

'What a win for the U19 boys, take it as a stepping stone. Long long way to go! Enjoy the moment,' India skipper Virat Kohli tweeted.



IMAGE: The victorious India U-19 team with former women's cricket captain Anjum Chopra on Saturday, February 3. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

In a convincing display of all-round cricket, India beat Australia by 8 wickets to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Saturday.

Opener Manjot Kalrta hit a brilliant century to guide India to their record fourth Under-19 World Cup title after the bowlers restricted the Aussies to 217 inside 48 overs.

Congratulatory messages poured in as the Rahul Dravid-coached team overpowered the Aussies.

'Well played by India's young champions,' Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

'Throughout the tournament,' Bhogle pointed out, 'they played at a different level. I don't think young players in any other cricketing environment get to play as much cricket as they do in India. Not surprised they look so ready.'

'You expect a young Indian side to bat well. And this team batted splendidly. But the big difference lay in the quality of quick bowling,' Bhogle added.



IMAGE: Shubhman Gill was named Man Of The Series. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

'A big congratulations to the young guns of Indian cricket on winning the under19 Cricket World Cup!!'

Among others to send in their wishes were Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson, himself once an Under-19 captain of the New Zealand team, and popular commentator Danny Morrison.

'Congratulations India! Winners of the @ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018! Well done to all the teams, all the sponsors, and all the fans for a great World Cup! Crickets future is in strong hands! #U19CWC #FutureStars,' Anderson tweeted.

'Big congrats to @BCCI India U19 team... way to classy at this #U19CWC... Tremendous opportunity for this group... #FutureStars well done,' Anderson added.

