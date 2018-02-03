WATCH: Big celebrations after India win U-19 World Cup

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 20:25 IST

The joy of the Prithvi Shaw-led team knew no bounds as they signed autographs and took selfies with spectators.

India became the first cricketing nation to win the ICC Under-19 World Cup for the fourth time when they defeated the Australian team by 8 wickets on Saturday, February 3.

The joy of the Prithvi Shaw-led team knew no bounds as they signed autographs and took selfies with spectators as they did the lap of honour after being handed the trophy.

The boys were joy personified as they posed with the trophy inside the change room.

Watch that beautiful moment

Video and Photograph: Kind courtesy Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter