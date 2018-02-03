PHOTOS: India crowned Under-19 World champions

Last updated on: February 03, 2018 14:02 IST

Delhi boy Manjot Kalra's unbeaten ton sees India chase down Australia's target of 217 in 38.5 overs.

IMAGE: India’s players celebrate after beating Australia in the final of the Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Saturday. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

A brilliant hundred by Manjot Kalra and some fine bowling earlier in the day enabled India beat Australia by eight wickets and win the Under-19 World Cup in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand, on Saturday.

- Scorecard

Chasing 217 for victory after Australia elected to bat in the final, India hit up the required runs easily and won with 11.1 overs to spare.

Kalra was unbeaten on 101 in the company of Harvik Desai (47).

The Rahul Dravid-coached side thus becomes the first team in the history of the event to win the crown for a record fourth time.

The triumph put skipper Prithvi Shaw, already being seen as the next big thing in Indian cricket, alongside the likes of Mohammad Kaif (2002), Virat Kohli (2008) and Unmukt Chand (2012) who led teams to the Under-19 World Cup title previously.

IMAGE: India's Manjot Kalra hoists one on the way to his hundred in the final. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

The team's performance was also a fitting tribute to coach Dravid, who finally got his hands on a World Cup trophy.

Under Dravid, the side had finished runners-up in the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.

India's previous title came in Australia six years ago when the Unmukt Chand-led team beat the hosts in the final. The Virat Kohli-led side was victorious in 2008 and Mohammed Kaif was captain when India triumphed way back in 2000.

It was only fitting that India finished the tournament unbeaten.

Having lost skipper Shaw (29) and Gill (31), Kalra displayed commendable calm to see the team through in the chase.

Harvik Desai provided the support Kalra needed after India were 131 for two in the 22nd over, needing another 86 for victory.

Kalra, who had smashed a match-winning 86 against Australia in the tournament opener, was in devastating touch again.

He hammered the spinners for huge sixes and showed his silken touch by beautifully driving the pacers through covers.

In the end, he finished with eight fours and three sixes.

It was only fitting that he reached the three figures in the last over of the final.

Desai hit the winning boundary, sending the team members and the packed crowd into frenzy

IMAGE: Australia’s Jonathan Merlo acknowledges the applause from the crowd after getting to 50 in the final of the Under-19 World Cup on Saturday. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

Earlier, Jonathan Merlo scored a composed 76 before the India's left-arm spin duo of Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy took charge and restricted Australia.

Australia looked well on course for a total in the range of 250 at 183 for 4 in the 40th over before India’s spinners took charge and the Jason Sangha-led side lost its last six wickets for 33 runs and was dismissed in 47.2 overs.

Australia, who had little hesitation in batting first, were guilty of not converting starts into big partnerships.

IMAGE: India pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti celebrates after having Australia captain Jason Sangha caught behind. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

Merlo and Param Uppal (34) were involved in a 75-run stand for the fourth wicket before the former, the innings' top-scorer, shared a 49-run stand with Nathan McSweeney (23) to set the platform for a competitive total.

However, the momentum shifted hugely India's way when Shiva (2-36) set up McSweeney and had the batsman caught and bowled, leaving Australia in a bother at 183 for five.

Earlier, India's leading wicket-taker Roy (2-32) sent back Uppal in similar fashion, the batsman offering a simple catch back to the bowler while attempting to play against the spin.

While India’s spinners delivered under pressure in the middle overs, the pacers were impressive again upfront and towards the end.

IMAGE: India spinner Shiva Singh takes a return catch off his own bowling to dismiss Nathan McSweeney. Photograph: Cricket World Cup/ICC/Twitter

Hitting through the line was not easy as the surface was on the slower side. The best example of that was the dismissal of openers Jack Edwards (28) and Max Bryant (14).

Pacer Ishan Porel (2-30) got rid of both, as they attempted to send rising deliveries straight to cover.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2-41), another find for India in the tournament, dismissed Sangha (13) with one that moved away just enough to take the edge to the wicketkeeper.

Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi (1-46) helped in polishing off the tail after Shiva's accurate throw from the deep had Baxter Bolt run out for 13.