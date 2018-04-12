rediff.com

Turning Point: Rajasthan Royals vs Daredevils

April 12, 2018 10:05 IST

IMAGE: Krishnappa Gowtham celebrates Colin Munro's run out. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals got their strategy perfect in the Powerplay as they opened with off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham.

With 71 needed from six overs for victory, in a rain-hit tie, Delhi Daredevils had to attack from the word go.

Colin Munro was run out without facing a ball after a misunderstanding with Glenn Maxwell off the very first delivery of the match.

Gowtham conceded just 10 from the first over, despite being hit for two fours by Rishabh Pant.

 

Experienced pacer Dhawal Kulkarni bowled a brilliant second over, the final one of the Powerplay.

He used the slower ball to good effect and ended up giving away just five runs, including a wide.

Delhi managed just 15 runs from the two overs of the Powerplay and the slow start proved a big factor in their below-par showing with the bat.

