Turning Point: Kuldeep turns it KKR's way

May 16, 2018 09:26 IST

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav, left, celebrates with KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik after taking Rajasthan Royals Captain Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Kuldeep Yadav showed his class with a match-winning spell against the Rajasthan Royals to take the Kolkata Knight Riders closer to a place in the play-offs in an Indian Premier League game on Tuesday, May 15.

The Chinaman spinner made most of bowling on an Eden Gardens wicket offering assistance to the tweakers.

When he was called to bowl, Rajasthan were well placed on 74/1 in 7 overs. Rahul Tripathi and Jos Buttler had given the visitors a brisk start.

Kuldeep triggered a collapse with career-best figures of 4/20.

He started the slide with Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. The Rajasthan captain attempted a reverse sweep, missed and was bowled for 11.

In his next over, Kuldeep dismissed the dangerous Buttler, having him caught at short third man, after he had stroked 39 from 22 balls.

The England batsman -- who was picked for the national side on Tuesday -- has been in devastating form, scoring 5 half centuries in his last 5 innings. Buttler's wicket was the critical moment in the match.

Stuart Binny was beaten and stumped for 1, then Kuldeep dismissed Ben Stokes for 11 to leave Rajasthan reeling on 107/7 in 14 overs.

Rajasthan were eventually bowled out for 142 in 19 overs.

KKR cruised to a convincing 6 wicket victory with 2 overs to spare.