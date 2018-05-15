Turning Point: Umesh's blows sends Kings crashing

May 15, 2018 07:50 IST

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav, right, celebrates after dismissing Chris Gayle. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab have been over dependant on their opening batsmen this season with their middle order not living up to expectations.

Before Monday's game, K L Rahul had smashed over 500 runs in the tournament while Chris Gayle had more than 300 runs. Nothing much from the Kings middle order though.

Once again, Gayle and Rahul looked to take the game away from the Royal Challengers Bangalore with a big opening stand after the hosts were put into bat.

Gayle got a lifeline early on when he was dropped by wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel off Umesh Yadav in the first over, but RCB's bowlers bowled a disciplined line to keep the Punjab openers on a tight leash.

Rahul got going with three sixes against the pacers before Umesh struck.

The RCB pacers bowled short stuff against the Kings openers and the tactics paid off.

Rahul hit Umesh for a 6 over square leg, but perished off the next delivery attempting that very shot, caught at deep square leg.

Three balls later, Umesh used the bouncer again to good effect as Gayle miscued the pull to Mohammed Siraj on the fine leg fence, in the fifth over.

Umesh's two strikes in a single over triggered a batting collapse as Punjab were bundled out for 88 in 15.1 overs.