Top Performer: AB all the way!

April 22, 2018 09:29 IST

IMAGE: A B de Villiers on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli is in awe of A B de Villiers.

And not with reason!

AB has ruled across formats and there is no stopping the South African when he hits top gear.

Once again, he showed his class with a magical innings against the Delhi Daredevils on Saturday, a knock which left many gasping in awe for its sheer audacity.

On a difficult wicket, the Delhi Daredevils bounced back to post 174 after a special knock from young Rishabh Pant who played an entertaining innings of 85 from 48 balls.

AB -- inarguably, the most popular non-Indian cricketer in India -- showed who the real master is, with breathtaking strokeplay to delight home fans at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

He revealed his intention early, by hitting 5 fours from the first 7 he balls faced, all against left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, using the sweep to good effect.

Virat was content to play second fiddle, allowing AB to run the show.

Virat's wicket in the 11th over didn't affect RCB with AB out in the middle. A six and a boundary off Harshal Patel saw him race to his 50, from just 24 balls.

AB hastened RCB's victory with his splendid strokeplay as his team won by 6 wickets with 2 overs to spare that saw his team jump off the bottom two to fifth in the standings.