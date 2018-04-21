Turning Point: Tripathi drops Watson twice!

April 21, 2018 12:02 IST

IMAGE: Shane Watson celebrates his century against the Rajasthan Royals, April 20, 2018. Photograph: BCCI

A trend this IPL season: Batsmen telling the fielding side: 'If you drop me, I'm going to make you pay.'

We saw what Chris Gayle did to the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday after Wriddhiman Saha dropped him early in his innings.

On Friday, it was Shane Watson's turn to make the most of the reprieve he got.

The Aussie was dropped not once, but twice by the same Rajasthan Royals fielder!

Watson had got off to a blazing start, hammering opening bowler Stuart Binny for a couple of fours.

The ball was flying off his bat and he looked in great touch. Then came the big mistake.

Binny got the ball to move a bit, inducing an edge from Watson.

The ball flew off the edge and right in the path of Rahul Tripathi at first slip, who failed to latch on to the catch.

Spinner K Gowtham bowled the next over. Watson clobbered him for the first six of the game.

Then Watson hit the last ball of Gowtham's over to Tripathi at backward point.

Another dropped catch.

With wife Lee Furlong and children William and Matilda watching, Watto slayed the RR bowling to record his 3rd IPL century and almost single-handedly took CSK to a match-winning 204/5.