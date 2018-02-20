rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This Virat-Anushka pic will melt your heart!

This Virat-Anushka pic will melt your heart!

February 20, 2018 17:13 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: We are gushing at this adorable picture. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a couple so much in love, that WE are gushing!

 

The cricket icon posted a loved up picture with his ‘one and only’ on Instagram.

Virat and Anushka can be seen in a loving embrace in the picture.

What makes it more adorable is that couple seems to be replicating the mural right behind them.

Virat KohliRecently, Kohli attributed his magnificent form on the tour to none other than his wife.

Kohli said, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

The newlywed leaves no stone unturned in being supportive of each other’s work. Anushka shares clip of hubby Virat smashing century against South Africa and captions ‘What a man!’, on the other hand, he shares the first teaser of Anushka’s upcoming film ‘Pari’ and captions ‘can’t wait’.

Rediff Sports Desk
Tags: Kohli, Anushka Sharma, IMAGE, South Africa, Instagram
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use