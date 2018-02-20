This Virat-Anushka pic will melt your heart!

February 20, 2018 17:13 IST

IMAGE: We are gushing at this adorable picture. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Indian captain Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are a couple so much in love, that WE are gushing!

The cricket icon posted a loved up picture with his ‘one and only’ on Instagram.

Virat and Anushka can be seen in a loving embrace in the picture.

What makes it more adorable is that couple seems to be replicating the mural right behind them.

Recently, Kohli attributed his magnificent form on the tour to none other than his wife.

Kohli said, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

The newlywed leaves no stone unturned in being supportive of each other’s work. Anushka shares clip of hubby Virat smashing century against South Africa and captions ‘What a man!’, on the other hand, he shares the first teaser of Anushka’s upcoming film ‘Pari’ and captions ‘can’t wait’.