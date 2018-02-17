Sublime Kohli thanks wife Anushka for his rich form

Last updated on: February 17, 2018 13:06 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli struck his 35th One-Day International century in the 6th ODI at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday and tallied more than 500 runs in the six-match series which Indian won 5-1 against South Africa.

And he attributed his magnificent form on the tour to none other than his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli played an unbeaten knock of 129 as India defeated the hosts by eight wickets in the final ODI at the SuperSportPark on Friday.

After taking his side over the line, Kohli said, "People who are close to me deserve a lot of credit. My wife has kept me going throughout the tour. I am grateful for that. Obviously, you want to lead from the front, and that's a wonderful feeling."

Enjoying his sublime form, the captain also set another world record by becoming the first batsman ever to score 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series.

The 29-year old ended the series with 558 runs, which include three centuries (the only Indian to notch up three tons in a bilateral series) and a fifty.

India will next play three-match T20I series against South Africa that will kick off from February 18.