Virat Kohli can't get enough of Cape Town and Anushka Sharma!

Last updated on: January 03, 2018 15:44 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Cape Town. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

The Test match is just two days away, but romance is in the air for India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli and Team India are already in South Africa for the first Test in Cape Town starting Friday.

Recently married, Kohli is however, soaking in the African sun with by wife and Bollywood actor/producer Anushka Sharma. And the couple can't seem to get enough of each other.

"Cape Town is such a beautiful place anyways, and even more beautiful with my one and only! <3," Kohli tweeted on his Twitter handle with a picture.

Let's hope all the good loving rubs off on Kohli as he leads the team for the three-Test series starting on January 5.