PHOTOS: PM Modi, team mates grace Virushka's wedding reception

Last updated on: December 22, 2017 17:05 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Shikhar Dhawan and his family at their wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph courtesy: Aesha Dhawan/Instagram



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma's wedding reception in New Delhi on Thursday.

The reception was held at the Taj Enclave Hotel in Chanakyapuri.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph courtesy: Sabyasachiofficial/Instagram



It was mainly being hosted for family members and friends who weren't able to make it for their wedding in Italy.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Photograph: PTI



The Indian cricket captain and his wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma -- her hair tied in a bun and the middle parting filled with a thick lining of sindoor -- looked like characters out of a Rajshri production, with all the opulence in view.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma with Shikhar Dhawan's son Zoraver. Photograph courtesy: Aesha Dhawan/Instagram



Virat and Anushka, who tied the knot in Italy last week, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, to invite him for their wedding reception.

IMAGE: Suresh Raina, centre, with his wife Priyanka, 2nd left, and Shikhar Dhawan, left, and his wife Aesha, right, and son Zoraver. Photograph: Suresh Raina/Twitter

Kohli's teammates Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan were also present with their respective families.

The two were married in a private ceremony, attended by close family members and friends, at a resort in Tuscany, Italy, on December 11.