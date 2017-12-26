rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sachin, Dhoni at Virushka's grand reception

Sachin, Dhoni at Virushka's grand reception

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 00:19 IST

Cricket and Bollywood celebs were in attendance at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their reception in Mumbai. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

India's cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26.

 

The reception was held at the Astor ballroom at the St Regis hotel, central Mumbai.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka and Virat. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Anushka looks stunning. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

While Anushka wore a pretty golden lehenga complete with chura (wedding bangles), Virat donned a dapper blue velvet bandhgalla and white Jodhpuri trousers.

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Zaheer Khan

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with his new bride Sagarika Ghatge. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Sunil Gavaskar

IMAGE: Sunil and Marshneil Gavaskar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Saina Nehwal

IMAGE: Badminton star Saina Nehwal at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

 

Kuldeep Yadav

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

 

Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, centre, Cheteshwar Pujara, right, and Jaydev Unadkat. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

 

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his new bride Nupur: Will Bhuvi get enough swing on the bouncy South African pitches? Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Ishant Sharma

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, who we believe will be the bowler to watch in South Africa. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

 

Umesh Yadav

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav -- another one of Virat's go-to-men on India's tour of South Africa -- with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Umesh Punwani/Twitter

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah: Will either be in the side for the Cape Town Test, which begins January 5? Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat's family at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
Rediff Sports
Tags: Umesh Yadav, IMAGE, Anushka Sharma, Twitter, Astor Ballroom in Lower Parel
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2017 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use