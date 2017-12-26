Sachin, Dhoni at Virushka's grand reception

Last updated on: December 27, 2017 00:19 IST

Cricket and Bollywood celebs were in attendance at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their reception in Mumbai. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

India's cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26.

The reception was held at the Astor ballroom at the St Regis hotel, central Mumbai.

IMAGE: Anushka and Virat. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Anushka looks stunning. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

While Anushka wore a pretty golden lehenga complete with chura (wedding bangles), Virat donned a dapper blue velvet bandhgalla and white Jodhpuri trousers.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with his new bride Sagarika Ghatge. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sunil and Marshneil Gavaskar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Badminton star Saina Nehwal at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, centre, Cheteshwar Pujara, right, and Jaydev Unadkat. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his new bride Nupur: Will Bhuvi get enough swing on the bouncy South African pitches? Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, who we believe will be the bowler to watch in South Africa. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav -- another one of Virat's go-to-men on India's tour of South Africa -- with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Umesh Punwani/Twitter

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah: Will either be in the side for the Cape Town Test, which begins January 5? Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter

IMAGE: Virat's family at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter