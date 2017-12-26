Sachin, Dhoni at Virushka's grand reception

Cricket and Bollywood celebs were in attendance at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding reception in Mumbai.
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli at their reception in Mumbai. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
India's cricket Captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma hosted their wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday, December 26.
The reception was held at the Astor ballroom at the St Regis hotel, central Mumbai.
IMAGE: Anushka and Virat. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Anushka looks stunning. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
While Anushka wore a pretty golden lehenga complete with chura (wedding bangles), Virat donned a dapper blue velvet bandhgalla and white Jodhpuri trousers.
IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni with daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar, Dr Anjali Tendulkar and their daughter Sara. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Zaheer Khan with his new bride Sagarika Ghatge. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Sunil and Marshneil Gavaskar. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Badminton star Saina Nehwal at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav and Manish Pandey. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, centre, Cheteshwar Pujara, right, and Jaydev Unadkat. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with his new bride Nupur: Will Bhuvi get enough swing on the bouncy South African pitches? Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Ishant Sharma, who we believe will be the bowler to watch in South Africa. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar
IMAGE: Umesh Yadav -- another one of Virat's go-to-men on India's tour of South Africa -- with his wife Tanya Wadhwa. Photograph: Kind courtesy Umesh Punwani/Twitter
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah: Will either be in the side for the Cape Town Test, which begins January 5? Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
IMAGE: Virat's family at the reception. Photograph: Kind courtesy: Umesh Punwani/Twitter
