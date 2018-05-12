rediff.com

PM Modi bats for cricket for boosting India-Nepal ties

May 12, 2018 18:21 IST

PM Narendra Modi

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, batted for cricket and highlighted the role of Indian Premier League in strengthening people-to-people ties between India and Nepal.

Modi, who began his two-day visit to Nepal, pitched for 'more sports' engagement in future to 'connect' the two countries.

 

"Today we are connected by cricket as a Nepali boy is a part of Indian Premier League (IPL)," Modi said, referring to Sandeep Lamichhane who became the first cricketer from Nepal to land an IPL contract when he was picked by Delhi Daredevils at the players auction in January.

The 17-year-old leg-spinner, who rose to prominence with a successful outing at the 2016 U-19 World Cup where he guided Nepal to a creditable eighth place, was sold at his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

"This connection with cricket will strengthen our people to people ties & I hope there are more sports through which we can connect," Modi said at a civic reception civic reception held in the capital Kathmandu to honour him.

Modi arrived in Kathmandu on Friday and held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on boosting bilateral ties.

