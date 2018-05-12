Turning Point: Dhoni drops Buttler, hurts CSK

Last updated on: May 12, 2018 09:32 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni chats with Dwayne Bravo after dropping Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in Friday's IPL game in Jaipur. Photograph: BCCI

Only a few days ago, Chennai Super Kings Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni slammed his team's poor fielding which cost them the match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

In Friday's game in Jaipur, lacklustre fielding returned to haunt the former champions, who boast of several senior players above 30, as Jos Buttler played a match-winning innings of 95 from 60 balls to guide the Rajasthan Royals to a thrilling 6 wicket victory with one ball to spare, after they were set 177 for victory.

The England batsman had the CSK fielders to thank after he was dropped thrice during the course of his innings.

Buttler was dropped on 67, 77 and 80, the last of which proved critical to the outcome of the contest.

The Rajasthan opener was dropped by David Willey and Dwayne Bravo towards the end of the innings, but both were tough catches.

The bowlers did well to react to balls smashed straight back at them, but were unable to hold on to the chances offered.

But Dhoni grassed the simplest of catches when Buttler shuffled across and attempted to paddle Bravo fine on the leg side in the 18th over.

CSK's captain dived full length to his left, but put down the straightforward chance.

Buttler, who was batting on 80, made sure the visitors paid dearly for their lapses.

He smashed Bravo in the final over before sealing victory for Rajasthan off the penultimate delivery to keep the team's hopes alive of making it to the playoffs.