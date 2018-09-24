PIX: How Kohli is making most of his off time

September 24, 2018 14:21 IST

The Asia Cup lost some of its sheen with his absence, but who can grudge the skipper his rest and recreation?

Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of some rare off time from the cricket pitch.

Having been rested for the Asia Cup following a gruelling tour of England which lasted nearly three months, Virat is spending quality time with the missus, family and friends.

'Well done boys. What a joy to watch. Great win for us. Onwards and upwards #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2018', Virat tweeted after Sunday's game.

The captain also had a meal at his New Delhi restaurant Nueva Bar and Dining with wife Anushka Sharma, elder sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, brother Vikas Kohli and their spouses.

And plugged Nueva's cuisine, tweeting: 'Great lunch today at @nueva_world, food was outstanding and the company couldn't have been better. Great place for food lovers like us. #Favourite #Nueva PS- Don't miss the chimichuri mushrooms! :)'

Nueva is 'India's first Latin American and Peruvian restaurant with vibrant, innovative new style culinary cuisine,' according to the restaurant's Instagram page.

Somewhat mysteriously Virat announced 'another debut' last week.

'Another debut after 10 years, can't wait! #TrailerTheMovie http://www.trailerthemovie.com,' he tweeted along with the poster of Trailer the Movie.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter