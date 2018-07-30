Virat Kohli posts yet another loved-up picture with wife Anushka

July 30, 2018 17:06 IST

Here's why we can't stop gushing over Virat Kohli's latest picture on social media

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

The country’s most-famous couple, India cricket captain, Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actor wife, Anushka Sharma are painting the town red with their adorable very public display of affection.

Kohli, who keeps treating his fans with their loved-up pictures, posted yet another adorable picture with his wife.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Just being able to walk around feels like the most joyous thing in the world."

Kohli is currently touring England for India's five-match Test series starting from August 1.

The couple have never shied away from displaying their affection. But the Indian skipper is clearly winning hearts with his latest tweet.

Ever since he got hitched with Bollywood star, he has taken the social media by storm.