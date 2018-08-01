PIX: Kohli's unique gesture to celebrate Root's wicket

Last updated on: August 01, 2018 23:53 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after running out England's Joe Root. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Virat Kohli's animated send off to his counterpart Joe Root's dismissal added a dash of drama to the proceedings on the opening day of the first Test between India and England, in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

It was Kohli's send-off to Root that caught attention.

Root was looking set to get a big one but a brilliant piece of fielding from Kohli saw the right-hander getting run-out for 80.



Root tried to steal a second run after Jonny Bairstow had turned Ravichandran Ashwin on the leg side but Kohli at midwicket ran quickly, picked up the ball and threw it in one swift motion to knock down the stumps with a direct hit.

Kohli celebrated the dismissal with a 'mic-drop' send-off, something Root had done after guiding England to a 2-1 ODI series win against India last month.