rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: India, England sweat it out in the nets before gruelling Test series

PHOTOS: India, England sweat it out in the nets before gruelling Test series

July 31, 2018 13:15 IST

The English cricketing summer is upon us as India and England shift their focus from One-day cricket to a gruelling five-match Test series starting on Wednesday.

Both teams started preparations in right earnest with Root and Kohli leading their respective teams in an intense nets session at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Monday. 

Here are pictures of the two teams sweating it out at practice...

India captain Virat Kohli gets some batting practice in the nets on Tuesday 

 

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli gets some batting practice in the nets on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India head coach Ravi Shastri speaks with Cheteshwar Pujara during training on Tuesday

IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri speaks with Cheteshwar Pujara during training on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

India's keeper Dinesh Karthik during nets

IMAGE: India's keeper Dinesh Karthik during nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Ishant Sharma hits the straps at the nets session

IMAGE: India's Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma hits the straps at the nets session. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Ravi Shatri gives the under performing Shikhar Dhawan a much needed pep talk

IMAGE: Ravi Shatri gives the under performing Shikhar Dhawan a much needed pep talk. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England captain Joe Root speaks to his team before their nets session on Monday

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root speaks to his team before their nets session on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Alastair Cook is geared up for practice

IMAGE: Opener Alastair Cook is geared up for practice . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook talk bowling strategy at the nets

IMAGE: Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook talk bowling strategy at the nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England's Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow during nets

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow during nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

England's Jamie Porter goes all out in the nets

IMAGE: England's Jamie Porter goes all out in the nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters</div
Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Action Images via Reuters, IMAGE, Andrew, India, Alastair Cook
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use