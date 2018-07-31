PHOTOS: India, England sweat it out in the nets before gruelling Test series

July 31, 2018 13:15 IST

The English cricketing summer is upon us as India and England shift their focus from One-day cricket to a gruelling five-match Test series starting on Wednesday.

Both teams started preparations in right earnest with Root and Kohli leading their respective teams in an intense nets session at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on Monday.

Here are pictures of the two teams sweating it out at practice...

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli gets some batting practice in the nets on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: India head coach Ravi Shastri speaks with Cheteshwar Pujara during training on Tuesday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: India's keeper Dinesh Karthik during nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: India's Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma hits the straps at the nets session. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Ravi Shatri gives the under performing Shikhar Dhawan a much needed pep talk. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: England captain Joe Root speaks to his team before their nets session on Monday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Opener Alastair Cook is geared up for practice . Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: Stuart Broad and Alastair Cook talk bowling strategy at the nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

IMAGE: England's Adil Rashid and Jonny Bairstow during nets. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters