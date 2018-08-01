PHOTOS: How Ashwin sent England crashing on Day 1

Last updated on: August 02, 2018 00:16 IST

Images from Day 1 of the opening Test between England and India in Birmingham, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with Virat Kohli after dismissing Alastair Cook. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets to leave England in a mess on Day 1 of the first Test in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Ashwin claimed four for 60 in 25 overs on a first day pitch offering the off-spinner a lot of assistance, to reduce England 285 for nine in 88 overs at stumps.



Mohammed Shami picked up two for 64, while fellow pacers Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took one wicket each.



The turning point of the day was no doubt Virat Kohli's brilliance in the field which resulted in the run out of the well set Joe Root.



England skipper Root, who stroked 80 and put on 104 runs for the fourth wicket with Jonny Bairstow, was run out by a direct hit from Kohli from midwicket as he attempted a second run, after which England lost a few quick wickets.



Bairstow followed suit as he was bowled off an inside edge for 70, resulting in a mini collapse as England slipped from 216 for three to 243 for seven.



Sam Curran was unbeaten on 24 with lastman James Anderson yet to score at stumps on the opening day.



In the final session on Day 1, England lost six wickets for 122 runs in 34 overs.

IMAGE: Alastair Cook is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

England made a solid start on day one of the first Test against India as they reached 163 for the loss of three wickets at tea on Wednesday.

Skipper Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow steadied England with a half-century stand for the fourth wicket after Indian pace bowler Mohammed Shami put the visitors back in the game with two wickets in the afternoon session.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with Ravichandran Ashwin after running out Joe Root. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images



However, Root was looking increasingly confident against the Indian bowling attack and comfortably reached his half-century. Bairstow provided good company after scoring 27 runs off 45 deliveries on a wicket that is starting to slow.



England had reached 83 at lunch in a morning session that began strongly but almost threatened to unravel.

IMAGE: Keaton Jennings is dropped by Ajinkya Rahane at fourth slip. Photograph: Stu Forster /Getty Images

In the host country's 1,000th Test match, opener Keaton Jennings was dropped on nine but moved to 38 while Root looked fluent on his way to 31.



India's seam attack struggled to extract much help from the pitch and the visitors' one success was a ripper from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin that removed Alastair Cook for 13.

IMAGE: Joe Root hits a boundary. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The 33-year-old had struck two handsome boundaries off Umesh Radav but in Ashwin's second over he played forward to a ball that drifted in towards middle stump before straightening past Cook's outside edge and clattering off stump.



Jennings got lucky in the sixth over of the day when he was squared up by a good length ball by Ishant Sharma and it flew off his outside edge but Ajinkya Rahane could not cling on to the catch at fourth slip.

IMAGE: Jonny Bairstow bats during Day 1. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

After Cook's dismissal there were few alarms for the England batsmen although Shami continued to look dangerous for India -- beating Jennings with a beauty in the 21st over.



Shami eventually took the wicket of Jennings midway through the afternoon while Dawid Malan could only score eight before becoming the Indian's second victim of the day.