Why Rohit is in a league all his own

July 09, 2018 15:29 IST

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the T20 series against England.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma hit a brilliant 100 not out from 56 balls, hitting 11 fours and 5 sixes. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

1 Number of players to have scored at least three hundreds in each format of international cricket -- Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.

Only Rohit Sharma has achieved this feat.

Three other have scored at least two hundreds in each format -- Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.

2 Number of players with three hundreds in Twenty20 Internationals -- Rohit Sharma joined New Zealand's Colin Munro.

Rohit's other two hundreds were: 106 vs South Africa at Dharamsala in 2015 and 118 vs Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.

5 Number of hundreds Rohit has now scored in all T20 games -- the most by an Asian player.

Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Kamran Akmal (Pakistan) and Ahmed Shehzad (Afghanistan) have scored four hundreds each.

201/3 India's total made it their highest successful chase away from home, the highest successful chase by any side against England and also the highest successful chase in England in a Twenty20 International.

0 Number of times England had lost two matches in a Twenty20 series at home before this series.

0 Number of times India have lost the final match of a three-match series with series levelled at 1-1. India have won all such six games.

100 per cent India's record in a three-match series in Twenty20 Internationals. They have played eight and won eight!

India in a three-match series in Twenty20 Internationals

Opposition Venue Year Result Australlia Australia 2016 Ind 3-0 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2016 Ind 2-1 Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 2016 Ind 2-1 England India 2017 Ind 2-1 New Zealand India 2017 Ind 2-1 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 2017 Ind 3-0 South Africa South Africa 2018 Ind 2-1 England England 2018 Ind 2-1

6 Number of consecutive series India have now won.

Their streak started with a 2-1 win over New Zealand at home in 2017, followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka also at home in 2017, a 2-1 win over South Africa in South Africa in 2017, the Nidahas Trophy win in Sri Lanka in 2018 and 2-0 sweep against Ireland in Ireland before beating England 2-1.

Only Pakistan have a longer streak of series wins in this format -- currently 9.

0 Number of Indian players to have performed the all-round feat of scoring 25+ runs and taking 4 wickets in the same match in Twenty20 Internationals before Hardik Pandya in this match.

Overall, he is only the eighth player on ninth occasion to do so.

Best all-round performances in T20Is (25 runs & 4 wickets)

Performance Player For Vs Venue Year 71 & 4/10 Mohammad Hafeez Pak Zim Harare 2011 66* & 4/38 Dwayne Bravo WI Ind Lord's 2009 61 & 4/14 Samiullah Shenwari Afg Can Dubai ICCA 2012 59 & 4/15 Shane Watson Aus Eng Adelaide 2011 40 & 4/21 Shakib Al Hasan Ban Zim Bulawayo QSC 2013 33* & 4/38 Hardik Pandya Ind Eng Bristol 2018 31 & 4/28 Dwayne Bravo WI SL Colombo RPS 2015 30 & 4/19 Mashrafe Mortaza Ban Ire Belfast 2012 29 & 4/19 Lendl Simmons WI SL Trent Bridge 2009

4 Number of times India have made 200 or more batting second to win a T20I match. No other side has done so more than twice.

5 Number of catches taken by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the match -- the most by any player in a Twenty20 International match.

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad is the only other 'keeper to effect five dismissals in a match -- three catches and two stumpings -- against Oman in 2015.