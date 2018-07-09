Why Rohit is in a league all his own

Rajneesh Gupta presents the numbers from the T20 series against England.
1 Number of players to have scored at least three hundreds in each format of international cricket -- Tests, One-Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals.
Only Rohit Sharma has achieved this feat.
Three other have scored at least two hundreds in each format -- Chris Gayle, Brendon McCullum and Martin Guptill.
2 Number of players with three hundreds in Twenty20 Internationals -- Rohit Sharma joined New Zealand's Colin Munro.
Rohit's other two hundreds were: 106 vs South Africa at Dharamsala in 2015 and 118 vs Sri Lanka at Indore in 2017.
5 Number of hundreds Rohit has now scored in all T20 games -- the most by an Asian player.
Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Kamran Akmal (Pakistan) and Ahmed Shehzad (Afghanistan) have scored four hundreds each.
201/3 India's total made it their highest successful chase away from home, the highest successful chase by any side against England and also the highest successful chase in England in a Twenty20 International.
0 Number of times England had lost two matches in a Twenty20 series at home before this series.
0 Number of times India have lost the final match of a three-match series with series levelled at 1-1. India have won all such six games.
100 per cent India's record in a three-match series in Twenty20 Internationals. They have played eight and won eight!
India in a three-match series in Twenty20 Internationals
|Opposition
|Venue
|Year
|Result
|Australlia
|Australia
|2016
|Ind 3-0
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|2016
|Ind 2-1
|Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|2016
|Ind 2-1
|England
|India
|2017
|Ind 2-1
|New Zealand
|India
|2017
|Ind 2-1
|Sri Lanka
|Sri Lanka
|2017
|Ind 3-0
|South Africa
|South Africa
|2018
|Ind 2-1
|England
|England
|2018
|Ind 2-1
6 Number of consecutive series India have now won.
Their streak started with a 2-1 win over New Zealand at home in 2017, followed by a 3-0 drubbing of Sri Lanka also at home in 2017, a 2-1 win over South Africa in South Africa in 2017, the Nidahas Trophy win in Sri Lanka in 2018 and 2-0 sweep against Ireland in Ireland before beating England 2-1.
Only Pakistan have a longer streak of series wins in this format -- currently 9.
0 Number of Indian players to have performed the all-round feat of scoring 25+ runs and taking 4 wickets in the same match in Twenty20 Internationals before Hardik Pandya in this match.
Overall, he is only the eighth player on ninth occasion to do so.
Best all-round performances in T20Is (25 runs & 4 wickets)
4 Number of times India have made 200 or more batting second to win a T20I match. No other side has done so more than twice.
5 Number of catches taken by Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the match -- the most by any player in a Twenty20 International match.
Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad is the only other 'keeper to effect five dismissals in a match -- three catches and two stumpings -- against Oman in 2015.
