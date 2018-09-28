PHOTOS: India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup, Final

September 28, 2018 21:55 IST

Images from the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh in Dubai on Friday.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the fall of a Bangladesh wicket during the Asia Cup final in Dubai. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

India's spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Kedar Jadhav wreaked havoc after opener Liton Das's fine hundred as Bangladesh were bowled out for a modest 222 in the final of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Friday.



An injury-ravaged Bangladesh made a flying start, courtesy Liton's maiden ODI hundred, who stroked 121 off 117 balls, putting on 120 runs for the opening wicket with Mehidy Hasan (32).

But India's bowlers staged a great comeback with wickets at regular intervals as Bangladesh suffered a batting collapse in the middle overs, losing 10 wickets for 102 runs. They were cruising on 116 for no loss after 20 overs.



Chinaman spinner Kuldeep's three for 45 was well complemented by Jadhav's two for 41 in nine overs of unconventional off-breaks, as Bangladesh frittered away the initiative with poor shot selection.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni's smart work behind the stumps also played its part as much as did Ravindra Jadeja's electric fielding inside the 30-yard circle.



Promoting lower-order batsman Hasan as the opener proved to be a masterstroke by captain Mashrafe Mortaza, who wanted to preserve his regular opener Imrul Kayes and Soumya Sarkar.

IMAGE: Liton Das celebrates after completing his maiden century in ODIs. Photograph: Asian Cricket Council/Twitter

Hasan did his job perfectly by dropping anchor as Das hit a flurry of boundaries off Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, hitting quite a few fours through the leg side early on.



When Yuzvendra Chahal was introduced, he was hit over deep midwicket for a six, as India struggled to get the early breakthrough.



However, things changed once Hasan was caught by Ambati Rayudu in the cover region off Jadhav's bowling.



Bangladesh couldn't force the pace as the part-time spinner mixed his deliveries well. He bowled an impressive 28 dot balls to ramp up the pressure in the middle overs.



Imrul Kayes (2) was adjudged leg-before off Chahal and the in-form Mushfiqur Rahim (2) pulled a rank half-tracker from Jadhav straight to the fielder at deep midwicket.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh opener Mehidy Hasan. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

From 120 for no loss, Bangladesh slumped to 137 for three and things went from bad to worse from thereon.



Mohammed Mithun (2) was the next to go. Jadeja dived full stretched to stop a cover drive from Das and then threw the ball back to the non-striker's end after watching Mithun halfway down the pitch.



Mahmudullah (4) played across the line off Kuldeep and Bumrah took a well-judged catch at the deep midwicket.



Das, who carried manfully by hitting 12 boundaries and two sixes, was brilliantly stumped by Dhoni after he was beaten by Kuldeep's googly.



Mortaza tried to hit a few boundaries at the end as he gave Kuldeep the charge but missed and he was also dismsised stumped.stumped by Dhoni.