Anushka Sharma steals Kohli's heart once again

September 28, 2018 11:58 IST

Mamta's character stole my heart totally, tweets Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli with his wife Anushka Sharma. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Twitter

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli seems to be making the most of some rare off time from cricket.

Having been rested for the Asia Cup, the 29-year-old is spending quality time with his wife Anushka Sharma, family and friends.

Kohli watched the latest Bollywood release Sui Dhaga, starring his wife, Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan.

Kohli tweeted, “Saw @SuiDhaagaFilm for the second time last night and I loved it more than the first time. What an emotional rollercoaster with brilliant performances by the entire cast.”

“Mauji was superb @Varun_dvn. But Mamta's character stole my heart totally. Her ability to be so quiet yet so powerful and impactful makes you fall in love with her. SO PROUD my love @AnushkaSharma . Don't miss it guys! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia.”

Sui Dhaaga is directed by Sharat Katariya, tells the story of a small town couple who decide to start their own tailoring business despite huge obstacles.

Varun plays Mauji and Anushka plays Mamta.