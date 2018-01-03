McGrath targets $ 1.3 million collection in the 'Pink Test'

January 03, 2018 14:30 IST

IMAGE: The Australian Test Cricket team and Glenn McGrath pose for a photograph wearing the 'Baggy Pink' in support of the McGrath Foundation. Photograph: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

For the much-awaited 10th 'Pink Test', the Australian and English cricket teams on Tuesday donned pink caps at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) alongside veteran cricketer and McGrath Foundation founder, Glenn McGrath.

The foundation which endeavours to support breast cancer sufferers has raised millions of dollars over the years and now aims to raise $ 1.3 million during this year's 'Pink Test', triple the previous year's goal, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We've set a fairly lofty goal but I think it's very achievable, especially with the way we've been growing and the support we've received," McGrath said.

If successful, they will be able to provide free support to thousands of families struggling with breast cancer.

Glenn McGrath set up the McGrath Foundation in 2005, following his wife's initial diagnosis and death due to breast cancer.

The first 'Pink Test' was played in 2009, which started an official partnership between the McGrath Foundation and Cricket Australia to raise awareness about breast cancer in the country.

Moreover, to celebrate 10 years of the 'Pink Test', the foundation will also hold a 'Pink Picnic', where fans can pull up a pink picnic rug and unpack a hamper while watching the match on the big screen at Allianz Stadium.

Australia is currently leading the five-match series 3-0 after the fourth Ashes Test ended in a draw on the final day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).