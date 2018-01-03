Jadeja doubtful for first Test, Dhawan ruled fit

January 03, 2018 16:06 IST

IMAGE: India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days, rendering him doubtful for the opening Test against South Africa, starting in Cape Town, on Friday.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday said that their medical team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town.

"The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Mr. Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018," said BCCI in a media release.



Meanwhile, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is fit and is available for selection for the first Test.



Dhawan had suffered a minor ankle injury before the team's departure to South Africa.



India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.